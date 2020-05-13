Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Jeff Fortenberry : Fortenberry Cosponsors the Agricultural Security Review Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 06:20pm EDT

(LINCOLN, NE)--Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01) offered the following statement today after agreeing to cosponsor the Agricultural Security Review Act (H.R. 6540), which amends the Defense Production Act of 1950 to include the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture on the interagency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). The Committee currently includes the U.S. Secretaries of Treasury, State, Defense, Homeland Security, Commerce, and Energy, the U.S. Trade Representative, the Attorney General, and the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

'The coronavirus crisis has brought to light how much of our American food production has been sold to foreign operations. We have a process to screen for foreign ownership of sensitive technical information. We should have the same process for our food. I am a cosponsor of the important Agricultural Security Review Act to ensure just that,' Fortenberry said.

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is the Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture and a Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations.

###

Disclaimer

Jeff Fortenberry published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 22:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:15pARROW MINERALS : Identifies VMS Targets at Strickland Project
PU
07:08pAmid pandemic, world economy projected to shrink 3.2% in 2020 - U.N.
RE
07:04pUK surveyors expect price falls when housing market reopens
RE
06:50pSENEX ENERGY : and CleanCo Queensland sign new gas sales agreement
PU
06:50pBANK OF JAMAICA : TREASURY BILL -RESULTS OF AUCTION- May 13 2020
PU
06:20pJEFF FORTENBERRY : Fortenberry Cosponsors the Agricultural Security Review Act
PU
06:01pMexico green lights auto industry restart, heeding U.S. calls
RE
05:59pGARRET GRAVES : Graves Fights Back as Industry-Prejudice Threatens CARES Act Relief for Louisiana's Energy Sector
PU
05:46pWall Street slumps after somber Fed outlook
RE
05:44pUtilities Down, But Not By Much, Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
2RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : supporting WA jobs as COVID-19 recovery phase ramps up
3COSTAR GROUP, INC. : COSTAR : Agrees to Acquire Ten-X Commercial, the Leading Digital Auction Platform for Com..
4Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Technavio Evaluates the Impact of the Low Cost of Ownership and Partnerships..
5ERS electronic Adds PRIME 200 to their AirCool® Thermal Chuck Family

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group