Jeff Fortenberry : Fortenberry Cosponsors the Agricultural Security Review Act

(LINCOLN, NE)--Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01) offered the following statement today after agreeing to cosponsor the Agricultural Security Review Act (H.R. 6540), which amends the Defense Production Act of 1950 to include the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture on the interagency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). The Committee currently includes the U.S. Secretaries of Treasury, State, Defense, Homeland Security, Commerce, and Energy, the U.S. Trade Representative, the Attorney General, and the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

'The coronavirus crisis has brought to light how much of our American food production has been sold to foreign operations. We have a process to screen for foreign ownership of sensitive technical information. We should have the same process for our food. I am a cosponsor of the important Agricultural Security Review Act to ensure just that,' Fortenberry said.

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is the Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture and a Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations.

