Jeff Immelt, Former CEO of GE, Joins Built Robotics as an Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Built Robotics, the global leader in construction robotics, announced the addition of Jeff Immelt as an Advisor. Jeff Immelt is currently a Venture Partner at New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and was formerly Chairman and CEO of General Electric.

"Jeff has been working with Built Robotics for some time now, providing expertise based on his vast experience in leading successful organizations," said Noah Ready-Campbell, CEO of Built Robotics. "The knowledge he cultivated in scaling and deploying technology at a global scale at GE has been incredibly valuable to Built. Having produced technology ranging from jet engines to wind turbines, there are few individuals in the world who have Jeff's level of operational insight and understanding of the industrial sector. With his help, we hope to continue building a leading business and making robots an everyday tool in construction."

"Built Robotics is a tremendously impressive company, having applied its sophisticated robotic technology to quickly propel to a position of market leadership," said Jeff Immelt, Venture Partner, NEA, and Former Chairman & CEO, GE. "The opportunity to reinvent the way we build solutions and tackle the world's biggest challenges around energy, housing, and infrastructure drew my attention early on. These are markets and customers I know well — they are thirsty for innovation, and I feel like we can solve their problems. I am thrilled to partner with and support this passionate and talented team as they continue to solve twenty-first century challenges."

Jeff Immelt was Chairman and CEO of General Electric for over fifteen years and was President and CEO of GE Medical Systems before that. Jeff earned his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and his B.A. from Dartmouth. In addition to being an advisor at Built Robotics, Jeff is also on the Board of Directors at Twilio, Bloom Energy, Radiology Partners, Bright Health, and Desktop Metal.

Over the past years, Jeff has been actively involved in charitable and public service initiatives and workplace diversity programs. He has worked on business councils under multiple presidents and has been named to numerous awards and honors from Time Magazine, Barron's, and The Financial Times.

Jeff Immelt joins Eric Sellman, Vice President of Civil at Mortenson, as an advisor at Built Robotics.

About Built Robotics

Built Robotics' mission is to build the robots that build the world. By upgrading off-the-shelf heavy equipment with AI guidance systems, Built's technology enables machines to operate fully autonomously. Built's robots are deployed today across the $1 trillion earthmoving industry, and they're being used to build critical infrastructure such as wind farms, gas pipelines, and new housing developments.

