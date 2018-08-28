Jeff Merkley : Merkley Statement on U.S.-Mexico Preliminary NAFTA Agreement

Monday, August 27, 2018

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Oregon's Senator Jeff Merkley released the following statement after the U.S. and Mexico reportedly reached a preliminary deal to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). NAFTA also includes Canada, which is not a part of today's agreement.

'For more than two decades, American jobs and American workers have suffered because of major imbalances in NAFTA. While we are still waiting to see the details of the final deal, it's critical that any agreement include serious, enforceable labor and environmental standards to create a level playing field.'