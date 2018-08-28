Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Jeff Merkley : Merkley Statement on U.S.-Mexico Preliminary NAFTA Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 12:42am CEST
Monday, August 27, 2018

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Oregon's Senator Jeff Merkley released the following statement after the U.S. and Mexico reportedly reached a preliminary deal to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). NAFTA also includes Canada, which is not a part of today's agreement.

'For more than two decades, American jobs and American workers have suffered because of major imbalances in NAFTA. While we are still waiting to see the details of the final deal, it's critical that any agreement include serious, enforceable labor and environmental standards to create a level playing field.'

Disclaimer

Jeff Merkley published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 22:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:17aDON BACON : Bacon Issues Statement on Preliminary Agreement with Mexico
PU
02:12aAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : Penalties paid for alleged failure to submit accurate market performance data
PU
02:12aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi pledges to bring benefits to people through Belt and Road Initiative
PU
02:05aKushner and Lighthizer Pressed for Deal Before Mexican President Leaves Office
DJ
01:54aMexico's next leader says NAFTA deal preserves energy 'sovereignty'
RE
01:54aFive key takeaways from Trump's U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
01:52aFive key takeaways from Trump's U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
01:44aMost Mexican auto exports can meet new NAFTA rules, says minister
RE
01:06aUK professional services firms' mood lowest since November 2016 - CBI
RE
01:04aDeloitte North West Europe reports 6 percent rise in full-year revenue
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
2BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
3TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA SPA : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atlantia S.p.A. -..
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : TOYOTA MOTOR : and Uber Extend Collaboration to Automated Vehicle Technologies

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.