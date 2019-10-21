Jeff Radtke Joins Silverline As New Chief Delivery Officer

New York, NY, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silverline, a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Firm headquartered in New York City, today announced that Jeff Radtke joined the executive team as Chief Delivery Officer. Jeff will lead Silverline's client deployment and implementation processes, ensure overall client satisfaction and success, and meet the demands of evolving industry strategies.

“I’m very excited to be part of the amazing culture at an innovative organization like Silverline, where we get an opportunity to provide value to solve our clients’ business problems with deep-rooted Salesforce expertise and thought leadership,” said Jeff Radtke, CDO, Silverline. “Meeting the needs of clients, embracing the firm culture, and strengthening business strategy are my initial priorities, and I look forward to working with the team to continue developing an impactful client experience strategy.”

Prior to joining Silverline, Jeff demonstrated proven guidance and leadership at Huron Consulting Group as a Managing Director—serving on the executive leadership team for the Enterprise Solutions & Analytics Practice—a global technology capability that includes Advisory, Enterprise Performance Management, ERP, Analytics, and Salesforce.com. Jeff played a key leadership role for several of the Practice acquisitions and most recently, he oversaw the Global Salesforce Practice. Jeff also served as Senior Director for Blue Stone International, which was acquired by Huron Consulting Group, and as a Senior Manager at both Deloitte Consulting and Ernst & Young.



"Jeff brings a deep understanding of both technology and organizational management, and the people skills needed to help clients turn both into a win,” said Gireesh Sonnad, CEO and Co-Founder, Silverline. "Jeff is joining Silverline at an exciting time and will fully participate in our long-term strategy and business growth. I am thrilled to have the right delivery leader for our growing organization.”



In addition to his passion for client success, Jeff is driven by enabling and empowering teams to do great things and making a difference in the communities Silverline serves—while having fun along the way.

Silverline creates unique digital experiences that transform the way our clients do business. As a Salesforce Platinum Partner, Silverline leverages best practices acquired through 1,200+ implementations, with significant expertise in the Financial Services and Healthcare industries. Our Industry solution focus combines Strategic Advisory, technical implementation, and ongoing Managed Services to enable organizations to achieve maximum value with the Salesforce platform. Additionally, Silverline offers CalendarAnything, a popular AppExchange application, and industry-proven Fullforce-certified accelerators.

