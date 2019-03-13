Jeff Schumacher, Founder of BCG Digital Ventures, Launches Investment and Financial Services Firm, 55 Catalyst Capital

Jeff Schumacher, founder and former head of BCG Digital Ventures,
announced today that he has left the corporate innovation and incubation
firm to launch 55 Catalyst Capital, where he will focus entirely on
decentralization and next generation internet infrastructure that will
create new economies.
As an early innovator and investor in blockchain and cryptographic
technology, Jeff holds the view that decentralized technology will
transform every industry as the internet did in previous decades.
“Decentralized technology is about much more than cryptocurrency and
blockchain,” said Schumacher. “This is the next generation internet, and
it will disrupt every sector. Today’s systems - from our technology to
our governments and society - are broken and trust is declining.
Decentralization brings security, transparency and access in a way that
restores trust. New economies and business models are being formed
through decentralized technology. 55 Catalyst Capital will serve the
finance and investment requirements of these new economies.”
Schumacher believes a new approach is needed to capitalize on
opportunities in decentralized tech. “The unique nature of decentralized
projects requires a very different approach to finance and investing.
You need multidisciplinary teams, strong technical capabilities and
scale to win in this space.”
Schumacher is joined by Juan Bruce, former Managing Partner of Ænigma
Capital, and Jason Nolte, former Venture Partner at GM Ventures, in
leading the firm.
About 55 Catalyst
55 Catalyst Capital, LP is an investment manager and financial services
firm focused on decentralized technology and digital assets. 55 Catalyst
Capital combines expertise in technology, venture capital, public
markets and financial services to address the unique nature of projects
built on decentralized and cryptographic technology. With offices in
Manhattan Beach, Palo Alto, Cologne and Seoul, 55 Catalyst Capital
brings global coverage of digital assets markets.
About Jeff Schumacher
Jeff Schumacher is the founder and former leader of the innovation and
incubation firm BCG Digital Ventures. Prior to founding DV in 2014,
Schumacher co-founded Booz Digital and Axon Advisory Partners and led
the North American marketing and sales practice of McKinsey & Company.
Schumacher also previously served as the CMO of Sports Authority and is
now leading the investment and financial services firm, 55 Catalyst
Capital.
