Jeff Schumacher, Founder of BCG Digital Ventures, Launches Investment and Financial Services Firm, 55 Catalyst Capital

55 Catalyst focuses on creating next generation internet and new economies using decentralized technology

Jeff Schumacher, founder and former head of BCG Digital Ventures, announced today that he has left the corporate innovation and incubation firm to launch 55 Catalyst Capital, where he will focus entirely on decentralization and next generation internet infrastructure that will create new economies.

As an early innovator and investor in blockchain and cryptographic technology, Jeff holds the view that decentralized technology will transform every industry as the internet did in previous decades.

“Decentralized technology is about much more than cryptocurrency and blockchain,” said Schumacher. “This is the next generation internet, and it will disrupt every sector. Today’s systems - from our technology to our governments and society - are broken and trust is declining. Decentralization brings security, transparency and access in a way that restores trust. New economies and business models are being formed through decentralized technology. 55 Catalyst Capital will serve the finance and investment requirements of these new economies.”

Schumacher believes a new approach is needed to capitalize on opportunities in decentralized tech. “The unique nature of decentralized projects requires a very different approach to finance and investing. You need multidisciplinary teams, strong technical capabilities and scale to win in this space.”

Schumacher is joined by Juan Bruce, former Managing Partner of Ænigma Capital, and Jason Nolte, former Venture Partner at GM Ventures, in leading the firm.

About 55 Catalyst

55 Catalyst Capital, LP is an investment manager and financial services firm focused on decentralized technology and digital assets. 55 Catalyst Capital combines expertise in technology, venture capital, public markets and financial services to address the unique nature of projects built on decentralized and cryptographic technology. With offices in Manhattan Beach, Palo Alto, Cologne and Seoul, 55 Catalyst Capital brings global coverage of digital assets markets.

About Jeff Schumacher

Jeff Schumacher is the founder and former leader of the innovation and incubation firm BCG Digital Ventures. Prior to founding DV in 2014, Schumacher co-founded Booz Digital and Axon Advisory Partners and led the North American marketing and sales practice of McKinsey & Company. Schumacher also previously served as the CMO of Sports Authority and is now leading the investment and financial services firm, 55 Catalyst Capital.

