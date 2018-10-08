Log in
Jeff Taylor Elected to Serve on Board of Directors for the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives

10/08/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

DENVER, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Creek Group, a Denver-based real estate investment manager with a history of $18.2 billion in development and acquisitions, today released the election of Jeff Taylor to serve on the Board of Directors for the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (“IPA”).  The IPA Board of Directors consists of senior executives from all corners of the portfolio diversifying investments industry, each elected to a three-year term. Mr. Taylor was one of eight new Board Directors elected at IPA’s recent IPAVison 2018 conference in Chicago and will begin his term January 1, 2019.

Jeff Taylor
Mr. Taylor is the Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer for Black Creek Group. He has been with the company since 2003, serving in various management capacities and has served as Chief Operating Officer since January 2017. During his time with Black Creek, Mr. Taylor has worked with the company’s leadership, spearheading the efforts to develop NAV based real estate solutions, create a new pricing structure such as the T-share, as well as broadening access to real estate investment solutions. Mr. Taylor’s background includes investment management, risk management, product management, operating company analysis and strategic planning within financial services companies.

The IPA seeks to raise awareness of portfolio diversifying investment products among stakeholders and market participants, including: investment advisors, public policymakers and the investing public. It supports increased access to investment strategies with low correlation to the equity markets: lifecycle real estate investment trusts (“Lifecycle REITs”), net asset value REITs (NAV REITs), business development companies (BDCs), interval funds and direct participation programs (DPPs).

About Black Creek Group: Black Creek Group is an experienced real estate investment management and development firm that has bought or built approximately $18 billion of investments over its 25-year history.  The company manages diverse investment offerings across the spectrum of commercial real estate – including office, industrial, retail and multifamily.  The company has nine offices across North America with more than 300 professionals.  Black Creek Group offers a range of investment solutions for both institutional and wealth management channels.  More information is available at www.blackcreekgroup.com.

Contact: Greg Joslyn
greg.joslyn@lowecom.com          
The Lowe Group
414.376.7275

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3762018-b169-4b55-a506-09e1f78aef3d

blackcreek_logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
