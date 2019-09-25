Log in
Jefferies to Host Investor Meeting on October 16, 2019

09/25/2019 | 04:34pm EDT

As previously announced, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) (“Jefferies”) will host an investor meeting on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until noon in Manhattan. The meeting will include management presentations from Richard B. Handler, our Chief Executive Officer, Brian P. Friedman, our President, Jefferies Group and other major businesses, as well as an opportunity to present questions to management.

To register to attend the Investor Meeting in person or to attend via webcast, qualified investors should provide their contact information and preferred mode of participation via the Jefferies website: www.jefferies.com/investormeeting2019 by 2:00 p.m. on October 15, 2019. Only registered and approved guests will be allowed to participate and/or have access to an audio replay subsequent to the event.

About Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, asset management and direct investing. Jefferies Group LLC, our largest subsidiary, is the largest independent full-service global investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S.

About Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC, the largest independent full-service global investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. focused on serving clients for over 55 years, is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. a diversified financial services company.


© Business Wire 2019
