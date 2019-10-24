Jefferson Lines Honors Veterans and Active Military with Free Travel

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jefferson Lines is excited to announce its Fifth Annual Free Veterans Day Travel program for military members. This program offers veterans and active military of all branches free travel anywhere within the Jefferson network. Military members and veterans can enjoy Jefferson Lines’ comfortable motorcoach service with free Wi-Fi within hundreds of cities across 14 states throughout America’s Heartland.

“Jefferson Lines has always been a strong supporter of all our military personnel,” states Steve Woelfel, CEO and President of Jefferson Lines. “As we celebrate our company’s 100 year anniversary, we appreciate all their efforts serving our country and we remember all the people at Jefferson Lines that have provided transportation to the military. We are proud to honor and support all those that have served and are currently serving today.”

To qualify for a free trip, Veterans and active military members can attain tickets in person at a Jefferson Lines company location (see list of qualifying locations below) by showing their DD 214 form or military ID and valid form of personal ID, such as a driver’s license. Tickets can be booked anytime between November 1, 2019 up to and including November 11, 2019 at 11:59PM. Travel includes one-way and round-trip tickets with initial departure scheduled to occur November 11-27, 2019. Return of round-trip tickets must occur on or before December 31, 2019. For more information about this offer, please visit www.jeffersonlines.com/veterans or call toll free at (800) 451-5333.

Qualifying Locations:

Billings, MT

Duluth, MN

Fargo, ND

Fort Smith, AR

Mason City, IA

Rapid City, SD

Sioux Falls, SD

St. Paul, MN

About Jefferson Lines:

Family-owned and operated for over 100 years, Jefferson Lines is one of the nation’s largest motorcoach operators. Jefferson provides scheduled service throughout America’s Heartland with service to over 14 states from Wisconsin to Washington and Minnesota to Arkansas , connecting passengers to over 3,000 locations across the United States.

