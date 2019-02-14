Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jefferson Lines Moves to MATBUS Location in Fargo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 06:30pm EST

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jefferson Lines is moving its local depot to the MATBUS Station located at 502 Northern Pacific (NP) Avenue, Fargo, ND starting February 19, 2019. The new centralized location provides a convenient and accessible interface with Fargo-Moorhead’s MATBUS system, allowing passengers, including university students, to conveniently connect with Jefferson’s many routes.

Julia Bommelman, Fargo Transit Director, states, “MATBUS is excited to provide passengers expanded travel opportunities by creating a partnership with Jefferson Lines. Effective February 19, 2019, Jefferson Lines will begin operations from the Ground Transportation Center (GTC), allowing MATBUS passengers, area residents and visitors the opportunity to travel outside the Fargo-Moorhead area to destinations served by Jefferson Lines. MATBUS is looking forward to broadening travel choices for everyone.”

"Our growing partnership with the Fargo-Moorhead community and local transit has allowed Jefferson to establish a centralized location to which we can serve our passengers more effectively,” shares Steve Woelfel, President and CEO of Jefferson Lines. “We look forward to working with MATBUS to create a welcoming and accommodating space for all our passengers and community alike.”

The new joint depot location is full service including ticket sales, passenger pick up/drop off and package express. In addition, the Ground Transportation Center is scheduled to be renovated this year and will include updated amenities for its customers.

About Jefferson Lines:

With over 100 years of experience, Jefferson Lines is one of the largest and most established motor coach operators in the country, being founded in 1919. Jefferson provides cross‐state transportation throughout America’s Heartland, serving over 3,000 locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Our area of service expands over 14 states from Wisconsin to Washington and Minnesota to Oklahoma.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Media Contact:
Kevin Pursey
612-359-3420
kpursey@jeffersonlines.com

Logo - No Background.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:06pBioblast Pharma Announces Collaboration with Team Sanfilippo to Evaluate Trehalose for the Treatment of Sanfilippo Syndrome
GL
07:06pBioblast Pharma Announces Collaboration with Team Sanfilippo to Evaluate Trehalose for the Treatment of Sanfilippo Syndrome
AQ
07:05pU.S. shale executives predict oil production constraints to remain
RE
07:04pSENSEONICS : Announces Partnership with Geo-Med to Provide Veterans Access to Eversense CGM
BU
07:02pSEASPINE : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on February 27, 2019
AQ
07:02pSeaSpine to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on February 27, 2019
GL
07:01pGOWIN Semiconductor to Participate at Embedded World 2019
GL
07:01pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims against Bristow Group Inc.
BU
07:01pMOLSON COORS : Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
07:01pJazwares Announces Partnership with Kellytoy for Russ Berrie™ Worldwide
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK AND COMPANY : MERCK AND : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
2SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC : SNC LAVALIN : Quebec premier wants Ottawa to 'settle' with SNC-Lavalin so firm avoids ..
3XPO LOGISTICS INC : XPO LOGISTICS : warns on 2019, shares swoon
4CBS CORPORATION : CBS : misses on profit, revenue but network hits streaming subscribers milestone
5PETVIVO HOLDINGS INC : PETVIVO : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OP..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.