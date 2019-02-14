Jefferson Lines Moves to MATBUS Location in Fargo

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jefferson Lines is moving its local depot to the MATBUS Station located at 502 Northern Pacific (NP) Avenue, Fargo, ND starting February 19, 2019. The new centralized location provides a convenient and accessible interface with Fargo-Moorhead’s MATBUS system, allowing passengers, including university students , to conveniently connect with Jefferson’s many routes.



Julia Bommelman, Fargo Transit Director, states, “MATBUS is excited to provide passengers expanded travel opportunities by creating a partnership with Jefferson Lines. Effective February 19, 2019, Jefferson Lines will begin operations from the Ground Transportation Center (GTC), allowing MATBUS passengers, area residents and visitors the opportunity to travel outside the Fargo-Moorhead area to destinations served by Jefferson Lines. MATBUS is looking forward to broadening travel choices for everyone.”

"Our growing partnership with the Fargo-Moorhead community and local transit has allowed Jefferson to establish a centralized location to which we can serve our passengers more effectively,” shares Steve Woelfel, President and CEO of Jefferson Lines. “We look forward to working with MATBUS to create a welcoming and accommodating space for all our passengers and community alike.”

The new joint depot location is full service including ticket sales, passenger pick up/drop off and package express. In addition, the Ground Transportation Center is scheduled to be renovated this year and will include updated amenities for its customers.

About Jefferson Lines:

With over 100 years of experience, Jefferson Lines is one of the largest and most established motor coach operators in the country, being founded in 1919. Jefferson provides cross‐state transportation throughout America’s Heartland, serving over 3,000 locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Our area of service expands over 14 states from Wisconsin to Washington and Minnesota to Oklahoma .

