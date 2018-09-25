Log in
Jefferson Lines moves locations in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

09/25/2018 | 07:24pm CEST

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jefferson Lines will be moving its Pine Bluff location to the Pine Bluff Convention Center located at One Convention Center Drive, Pine Bluff, AR starting October 2, 2018. The new upgraded location is just minutes from the nearest highway and conveniently attached to the Plaza Hotel & Suites.

"We are very excited to announce our partnership with the Pine Bluff Convention Center,” states Kevin Pursey, Director of Marketing at Jefferson Lines. “The convention center is in a perfect location, the heart of downtown Pine Bluff, and provides a convenient location for our passengers. It’s a great example of how we are partnering with the communities we serve.”

The new Jefferson Lines bus stop will be a full service location providing ticket sales, passenger pick up/drop off, and package shipping services. Hours of operation will be Monday-Friday, 8AM-5PM. The spacious facility includes a large lobby and ample free parking with easy access to local city transportation.

As one of the largest motor coach operators in the country, Jefferson Lines is committed to investing in the Pine Bluff area by providing its residents with convenient connections to other cities and locations across the country.

About Jefferson Lines:
Jefferson Lines is one of the largest and most established motor coach operators in the country, being founded in 1919. Jefferson provides cross‐state transportation throughout America’s Heartland serving thousands of communities. Our area of service expands over 14 states from Wisconsin to Montana and Minnesota to Arkansas, serving over 4,000 locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Media Contact:
Kevin Pursey
612-359-3420
kpursey@jeffersonlines.com

Logo - No Background.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
