Jefferson Lines to Sponsor Fargo-Moorhead St. Patrick's Day Parade

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jefferson Lines is excited to announce their sponsorship of this year’s Fargo-Moorhead St. Patrick’s Day parade being held Saturday, March 16, 2019. This annual event is a well-loved tradition in the surrounding area, hosted for over 20 years. Jefferson is proud to work with the Downtown Community Partnership and other downtown businesses to ensure the parade is held again this year.



Steve Woelfel, President and CEO of Jefferson Lines, states, "Jefferson always looks for ways to help support the communities that we serve. We just finalized Jefferson’s move back to downtown Fargo when I read about the possibility of Fargo-Moorhead’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. I reached out to Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and wanted to see if we could help support this long-standing event. He directed us to the Downtown Community Partnership group who will coordinate this year’s festivities.”

Melissa Rademacher, President and CEO of the Downtown Community Partnership, says, “Our St. Patrick’s Parade has become a tradition for over 20,000 people throughout the community, creating an unforgettable atmosphere that cannot be missed. Green & grand floats, marching bands along with local organizations weave through the streets of Downtown. Today everyone is Irish, and the color green is everywhere. This year the parade begins at 11am. Don’t forget to explore, discover and experience all of the shops, restaurants and bars after the parade.”

Jefferson is moving its local depot to the MATBUS Ground Transportation Center facility located at 502 Northern Pacific (NP) Avenue, Fargo, ND starting February 19, 2019. This new centralized location provides a convenient and accessible interface with Fargo’s MATBUS system, which allows passengers including NDSU/MSUM students, to conveniently connect with Jefferson’s many routes .

About Jefferson Lines:

Family-owned and operated for over 100 years , Jefferson Lines is one of the nation’s largest motorcoach operators in the country. Jefferson provides scheduled service and charters throughout America’s Heartland , serving over 3,000 locations across the United States. Service expands over 14 states from Wisconsin to Washington and Minnesota to Oklahoma .

CONTACT INFORMATION

Media Contact:

Kevin Pursey

612-359-3420

kpursey@jeffersonlines.com