Jefferson Security Bank : Announces Semi-Annual Dividend

President and CEO of Jefferson Security Bank (OTCQB: JFWV), Cindy Kitner, announced the Board of Directors approval of a semi-annual dividend at their August 21, 2019 meeting in the amount of $0.85 per share, payable on September 13, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 3, 2019. This results in total dividends of $2.35 per share in 2019 compared to total dividends of $1.45 per share in 2018. The total dividends in 2019 included a special one-time dividend in honor of the Bank’s 150th anniversary.

Jefferson Security Bank, founded in 1869, is a community bank engaged in the general banking business in Berkeley County and Jefferson County, West Virginia, and Washington County, Maryland.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, which may involve significant risks and uncertainties. The statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management in conjunction with other factors deemed appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from current projections.

Offices: 105 East Washington Street, Shepherdstown, WV (304-876-9000) 7994 Martinsburg Pike, Shepherdstown, WV (304-876-2800) 873 East Washington Street, Suite 100, Charles Town, WV (304-725-9752) 277 Mineral Drive, Suite 1, Inwood, WV (304-229-6000) 1861 Edwin Miller Boulevard, Martinsburg, WV (304-264-0900) 103 West Main Street, Sharpsburg, MD (301-432-3900)

