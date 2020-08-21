Log in
Jefferson Security Bank : Announces Semi-Annual Dividend

08/21/2020 | 05:18pm EDT

President and Chief Executive Officer of Jefferson Security Bank (OTC Pink: JFWV), Cindy Kitner, announced the Board of Directors approval of a semi-annual dividend at their August 19, 2020 meeting in the amount of $0.95 per share, payable on September 11, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 2, 2020. This results in total dividends of $1.90 per share in 2020.

“Although we are in a time of economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank is positioned for the long-term. We have a strong balance sheet and are well-capitalized. We will continue to take appropriate measures to maintain strong capital and liquidity positions while building shareholder value through improved efficiencies and quality revenue generation,” President and Chief Executive Officer Cindy Kitner said.

Jefferson Security Bank, founded in 1869, is a community bank engaged in the general banking business in Berkeley County and Jefferson County, West Virginia, and Washington County, Maryland. The Bank offers community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail customers.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, which may involve significant risks and uncertainties. The statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management in conjunction with other factors deemed appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from current projections.

Offices: 105 East Washington Street, Shepherdstown, WV (304-876-9000)
7994 Martinsburg Pike, Shepherdstown, WV (304-876-2800)
873 East Washington Street, Suite 100, Charles Town, WV (304-725-9752)
277 Mineral Drive, Suite 1, Inwood, WV (304-229-6000)
1861 Edwin Miller Boulevard, Martinsburg, WV (304-264-0900)
103 West Main Street, Sharpsburg, MD (301-432-3900)


© Business Wire 2020
