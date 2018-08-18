Jefferson Security Bank : Announces an Increase in the Semi-Annual Dividend

President and CEO of Jefferson Security Bank (OTCQB: JFWV), Cindy Kitner, announced the Board of Directors approval of a semi-annual dividend at their August 15, 2018 meeting in the amount of $0.75 per share, payable on September 14, 2018 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2018. This increase results in a total dividend of $1.45 per share in 2018, representing an increase of 26% from the total dividend in 2017 of $1.15 per share.

“We are pleased to deliver an increased dividend to our shareholders. This increase is a reflection of our improved performance and financial results, as well as a representation of our commitment to drive value for our shareholders,” said Cindy Kitner, President and CEO.

Jefferson Security Bank, founded in 1869, is a community bank engaged in the general banking business in Berkeley County and Jefferson County, West Virginia, and Washington County, Maryland.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, which may involve significant risks and uncertainties. The statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management in conjunction with other factors deemed appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from current projections.

Offices: 105 East Washington Street, Shepherdstown, WV (304-876-9000) 7994 Martinsburg Pike, Shepherdstown, WV (304-876-2800) 873 East Washington Street, Suite 100, Charles Town, WV (304-725-9752) 277 Mineral Drive, Suite 1, Inwood, WV (304-229-6000) 1861 Edwin Miller Boulevard, Martinsburg, WV (304-264-0900) 103 West Main Street, Sharpsburg, MD (301-432-3900)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180818005023/en/