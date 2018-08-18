Jefferson Security Bank : Announces an Increase in the Semi-Annual Dividend

President and CEO of Jefferson Security Bank (OTCQB: JFWV), Cindy
Kitner, announced the Board of Directors approval of a semi-annual
dividend at their August 15, 2018 meeting in the amount of $0.75 per
share, payable on September 14, 2018 to shareholders of record on August
31, 2018. This increase results in a total dividend of $1.45 per share
in 2018, representing an increase of 26% from the total dividend in 2017
of $1.15 per share.
“We are pleased to deliver an increased dividend to our shareholders.
This increase is a reflection of our improved performance and financial
results, as well as a representation of our commitment to drive value
for our shareholders,” said Cindy Kitner, President and CEO.
Jefferson Security Bank, founded in 1869, is a community bank engaged in
the general banking business in Berkeley County and Jefferson County,
West Virginia, and Washington County, Maryland.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, as defined by
federal securities laws, which may involve significant risks and
uncertainties. The statements are based on estimates and assumptions
made by management in conjunction with other factors deemed appropriate
under the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from
current projections.
Offices:
105 East Washington Street, Shepherdstown, WV (304-876-9000)
7994 Martinsburg Pike, Shepherdstown, WV (304-876-2800)
873 East Washington Street, Suite 100, Charles Town, WV
(304-725-9752)
277 Mineral Drive, Suite 1, Inwood, WV (304-229-6000)
1861 Edwin Miller Boulevard, Martinsburg, WV (304-264-0900)
103 West Main Street, Sharpsburg, MD (301-432-3900)
