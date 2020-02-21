Log in
Jefferson Security Bank : Announces an Increase in the Semi-Annual Dividend

02/21/2020 | 02:40pm EST

Published on: February 21, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Jenna Kesecker
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
304-876-9016

Jefferson Security Bank Announces an Increase in the Semi-Annual Dividend

Shepherdstown, West Virginia; February 21, 2020

President and CEO of Jefferson Security Bank (OTCQB: JFWV), Cindy Kitner, announced the Board of Directors approval of a semi-annual dividend at their February 19, 2020 meeting in the amount of $0.95 per share, payable on March 13, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 2, 2020. This represents an increase of $0.10 per share when comparing the previous semi-annual dividend in 2019 of $0.85 per share.

'We are proud to announce a dividend increase that demonstrates our commitment to increasing shareholder value, while continuing to build capital and drive profitable growth,' said Cindy Kitner, President and CEO. 'We value our shareholders and appreciate their continued support.'

Jefferson Security Bank, founded in 1869, is a community bank engaged in the general banking business in Berkeley County and Jefferson County, West Virginia, and Washington County, Maryland.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, which may involve significant risks and uncertainties. The statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management in conjunction with other factors deemed appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from current projections.

Offices:
105 East Washington Street, Shepherdstown, WV (304-876-9000)
7994 Martinsburg Pike, Shepherdstown, WV (304-876-2800)
873 East Washington Street, Suite 100, Charles Town, WV (304-725-9752)
277 Mineral Drive, Suite 1, Inwood, WV (304-229-6000)
1861 Edwin Miller Boulevard, Martinsburg, WV (304-264-0900)
103 West Main Street, Sharpsburg, MD (301-432-3900)

Jefferson Security Bank published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 19:39:02 UTC
