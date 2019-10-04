Jeffersonville Bancorp : 11th Annual Jeff Bank Calendar Reception at CAS to Recognize Artists of the 2020 Picture Calendar

11th Annual Jeff Bank Calendar Reception at CAS to Recognize Artists of the 2020 Picture Calendar

[Attachment]Photo Caption: The photo on the cover of the 2020 Jeff Bank Calendar, The Driveway, was taken by Danny Seginak.

Jeffersonville, NY (October 4, 2019) Jeff Bank and Catskill Art Society (CAS) held the 11th annual photo contest earlier this year and selected 13 entries to be featured in the 2020 Jeff Bank Calendar. On Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm a reception will be held at the CAS Arts Center, 48 Main Street, Livingston Manor, NY to display the winning photographs. The photographers will be on hand, light refreshments will be served, and the public is invited to attend. The 2020 Jeff Bank Calendars will be available for a suggested $5 donation to CAS.

Sullivan County's beauty is well represented in the 2020 Jeff Bank Calendar by the work of this year's winning photographers: Mikayla Bivins, Gary Cormier, Lucia Gonzalez, Nancy Isseks, Emily Kinne, Gabriella Magie, Holly Miller-Pollack, Danny Seginak, Cindy Shechter, Jean Smith, Tree Stabile, and Martha Tully.

The Jeff Bank photo contest and calendar initiative is an ongoing partnership between CAS and Jeff Bank. This project was first started by Jeff Bank in 2009 as a way of offering financial support to the local arts community and to give talented photographers a venue to share their work with the public. The calendar has the added benefit of promoting the scenic beauty of the Catskills and Hudson Valley to local residents as well as area visitors. The 2020 calendars will be available at Jeff Bank's twelve branches beginning Monday, October 21, 2019.

About Jeff Bank

Jeff Bank is an independently owned bank that is headquartered in Jeffersonville, NY and was founded in 1913. The Bank is an FDIC insured corporation that provides deposit and lending products in eleven full-service branches throughout Sullivan County and one branch in Orange County. Jeff Bank - Still Banking Strong! Find out more information at www.jeffbank.com.

About the Catskill Art Society

The Catskill Art Society is a non-profit organization cultivating public interest, participation, and enjoyment of the arts. Through its multi-arts center, CAS explores contemporary art practices and facilitates creative and professional development for established and emerging artists. Located in Livingston Manor, the renovated 4,500+ square foot facility includes visual art galleries, a multi-purpose teaching studio, a clay studio, and an art library with digital learning resources. For more information, please visit www.catskillartsociety.org.

Funding for CAS is provided in part by the New York State Council of the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

Media Contact:

Jaclene Poley

jpoley@jeffbank.com

(845) 482-4000