Jeffersonville Bancorp : Announces Retirement of Director John W. Galligan and Appointment of Andrew J. Pavloff to Board of Directors

02/26/2020 | 09:18am EST

Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Retirement of Director John W. Galligan and Appointment of Andrew J. Pavloff to Board of Directors

JEFFERSONVILLE, N.Y., February 26, 2020 (PRIME NEWSWIRE) - Jeffersonville Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB - JFBC) today announced the retirement of Director John W. Galligan and the appointment of Andrew J. Pavloff to join the Board of Directors of Jeffersonville Bancorp and its wholly owned subsidiary, Jeff Bank, effective February 25, 2020. Mr. Pavloff will fill the remaining term of Mr. Galligan, which concludes at the annual meeting of Jeffersonville Bancorp in 2021.

Mr. Galligan became a director of Jeff Bank in July 1976, providing 44 years of exemplary service. Mr. Galligan served on every committee of the bank during his tenure and was the long-standing chairman of the Compliance Committee.

'On behalf of Jeff Bank and the Board of Directors, I want to thank Mr. Galligan for his dedication and support in helping the organization grow for over 4 decades,' stated George W. Kinne, Jr., President, and CEO. 'It has been an honor to work with John and we wish him the best in his retirement. We know he will continue to be an advocate and supporter of the bank.'

Andrew J. Pavloff is a Partner at Waschitz Pavloff CPA, LLP with offices located in Monticello and Goshen, New York. He has been a Certified Public Accountant since 1982 and has a diversified background in auditing, taxation, management advisory, and accounting for a variety of entities. Mr. Pavloff is currently a director of the Greater Hudson Valley Health Care System. Mr. Pavloff resides with his wife, Sherri, in Newburgh, NY.

'We are honored to welcome Andy to our board,' stated George W. Kinne, Jr., President, and CEO. 'He will provide strong business acumen, independence, and perspective on new markets, including Orange County.'

'I am very pleased to become a member of the Board of Directors of Jeff Bank,' stated Andrew J. Pavloff. 'Since I became a professional accountant nearly 40 years ago, I have worked with the Bank and found it, and the people who run it, to be responsive to the people and businesses in our area. I am proud to become a part of an organization where the management and staff understand and know the needs of our community.'

Jeffersonville Bancorp is a one-bank holding company, which owns all the capital stock of Jeff Bank. Jeff Bank maintains twelve full-service branches in Sullivan and Orange County, New York located in Anawana Lake Road/Monticello, Eldred, Callicoon, Jeffersonville, Liberty, Livingston Manor, Loch Sheldrake, Monticello, Narrowsburg, Port Jervis, White Lake, and Wurtsboro.

For more information, call: (845) 482-4000
Contact: George W. Kinne, Jr., President-CEO

Jeffersonville Bancorp published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
