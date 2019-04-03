Jeffrey Court Tile Appoints New Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Jeffrey Court Inc., an industry leader in decorative tile and stone,
announced today the appointment of Vice President of Sales and
Marketing, Mike Manke.
California based Manke has focused on sales, leadership and cultural
change both domestically and abroad. With over 20 years of experience he
brings strong leadership, channel management and an emphasis on
improving core organizational values to the Jeffrey Court family.
“I’m excited to join a company with a storied history of innovative
design and commitment to quality and materials,” said Manke. “Jeffrey
Court has been a leader in the decorative tile and the stone industry
for almost 30 years, and I am thrilled to work with such a talented, fun
and experienced team.”
Together, Jeffrey Court and Manke will work to launch new products,
create new sales channels and focus on continuing to grow the legacy of
the Lawson family.
ABOUT JEFFREY COURT INC.
Founded in 1991 by Jim and Janice Lawson, Jeffrey Court was born to
create an impression not just in the industry, but in homes and
businesses across the country. Twenty-eight years strong, Jeffrey Court
has curated quality products designed in-house by industry pros.
Focusing efforts into providing a wide range of tile lines and
materials, Jeffrey Court thoughtfully creates themes within each Chapter
to ensure cohesive design. From humble beginnings in Southern
California, we have had the privilege to become a leader in the industry
and make our collections easily accessible.
