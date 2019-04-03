Log in
Jeffrey Court Tile Appoints New Vice President of Sales and Marketing

04/03/2019 | 05:01am EDT

Jeffrey Court Inc., an industry leader in decorative tile and stone, announced today the appointment of Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Mike Manke.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005074/en/

Mike Manke joins Jeffrey Court tile as the Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the Showroom and ...

Mike Manke joins Jeffrey Court tile as the Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the Showroom and Designer Division. (Photo: Business Wire)

California based Manke has focused on sales, leadership and cultural change both domestically and abroad. With over 20 years of experience he brings strong leadership, channel management and an emphasis on improving core organizational values to the Jeffrey Court family.

“I’m excited to join a company with a storied history of innovative design and commitment to quality and materials,” said Manke. “Jeffrey Court has been a leader in the decorative tile and the stone industry for almost 30 years, and I am thrilled to work with such a talented, fun and experienced team.”

Together, Jeffrey Court and Manke will work to launch new products, create new sales channels and focus on continuing to grow the legacy of the Lawson family.

For more information, visit: JeffreyCourt.com.

Join the design revolution on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.

ABOUT JEFFREY COURT INC.

Founded in 1991 by Jim and Janice Lawson, Jeffrey Court was born to create an impression not just in the industry, but in homes and businesses across the country. Twenty-eight years strong, Jeffrey Court has curated quality products designed in-house by industry pros. Focusing efforts into providing a wide range of tile lines and materials, Jeffrey Court thoughtfully creates themes within each Chapter to ensure cohesive design. From humble beginnings in Southern California, we have had the privilege to become a leader in the industry and make our collections easily accessible.


© Business Wire 2019
