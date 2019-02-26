Jeffrey Fratarcangeli Named to the Ranking of 2019 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors by Forbes

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey Fratarcangeli, Managing Principal of Fratarcangeli Wealth Management of Wells Fargo Advisors in Birmingham, Mich., has been recognized as a 2019 Best-in-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes.

"Throughout my 25-year career, my focus has been on helping my clients navigate financial complexities and succeed financially. I am privileged to have earned their trust and help them plan for their futures, and the next generation," said Fratarcangeli.

The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.

Fratarcangeli has been recognized regularly by national publications. He was named among Forbes' America's Top Wealth Advisors in 2017 and 2018, and Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors in 2018 and 2019. Fratarcangeli also has been included in Barron's list of Top 1,200 Advisors five times – 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 – and in 2017, he was named among Financial Times' Top 400 Advisors.

Fratarcangeli and team manage more than $1.4 billion in assets (as of December 2018) and service accounts ranging from $1 – 100 million. Clients include high net-worth families, athletes and entertainers, publicly traded companies, foundations, government agencies and many more. The practice is comprised of 11 individuals with more than 100 years of combined experience, and it maintains strong philanthropic ties. To learn more about Jeffrey Fratarcangeli and Fratarcangeli Wealth Management, visit www.fratarcangeliwealthmanagement.com or call 248.385.5050.

