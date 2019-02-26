Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jeffrey Fratarcangeli Named to the Ranking of 2019 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors by Forbes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 12:28pm EST

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey Fratarcangeli, Managing Principal of Fratarcangeli Wealth Management of Wells Fargo Advisors in Birmingham, Mich., has been recognized as a 2019 Best-in-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes.

"Throughout my 25-year career, my focus has been on helping my clients navigate financial complexities and succeed financially. I am privileged to have earned their trust and help them plan for their futures, and the next generation," said Fratarcangeli.

The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.

Fratarcangeli has been recognized regularly by national publications. He was named among Forbes' America's Top Wealth Advisors in 2017 and 2018, and Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors in 2018 and 2019. Fratarcangeli also has been included in Barron's list of Top 1,200 Advisors five times – 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 – and in 2017, he was named among Financial Times' Top 400 Advisors.

Fratarcangeli and team manage more than $1.4 billion in assets (as of December 2018) and service accounts ranging from $1 – 100 million. Clients include high net-worth families, athletes and entertainers, publicly traded companies, foundations, government agencies and many more. The practice is comprised of 11 individuals with more than 100 years of combined experience, and it maintains strong philanthropic ties. To learn more about Jeffrey Fratarcangeli and Fratarcangeli Wealth Management, visit www.fratarcangeliwealthmanagement.com or call 248.385.5050.

About Wells Fargo Advisors
With $1.5 trillion in client assets as of December 31, 2018, Wells Fargo Advisors provides investment advice and guidance to clients through 13,968 full-service financial advisors and referrals from 5,254 licensed bankers. This vast network of advisors, one of the nation's largest, serves investors through locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Wells Fargo Advisors is the trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Members SIPC, separate registered broker-dealers and non-bank affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. All data includes Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, as of December 31, 2018. www.wellsfargoadvisors.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeffrey-fratarcangeli-named-to-the-ranking-of-2019-best-in-state-wealth-advisors-by-forbes-300802427.html

SOURCE Fratarcangeli Wealth Management


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:01pWOMENHEART : Urges Congress to Prioritize Research on Heart Disease in Women
BU
01:01pQUAKER CHEMICAL : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
01:01pHANOVER INSURANCE : Expands Specialty Leadership Team
PR
01:01pMANPOWERGROUP : Recognized for Tenth Year as a World's Most Ethical Company
PR
01:01pLogicMonitor Expands Presence in ServiceNow Store with CMDB Integration
GL
01:01pGENERAL MOTORS : Auto Union Sues GM Over Plant Closures
DJ
01:01pALIBABA CLOUD : Launches Tech for Change Initiative for Social Good
BU
01:01pEVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
GL
01:00pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Puts Control of Power distribution in Digital Devices; Launches Masterpact MTZ in India
AQ
01:00pPOP INTO DISCOVERY CUBE'S BELOVED TRADITION : Bubblefest
BU
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.