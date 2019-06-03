Jeffrey Patterson Elected Managing Partner of Allen Matkins

Allen
Matkins, a California-based full service real estate and business
law firm, announced today that Jeffrey
R. Patterson has been elected as the firm's new Managing Partner,
effective July 1, 2019. Having played key leadership roles within the
firm throughout his career, Jeff will continue to help implement and
drive both internal and client-facing initiatives. He is only the third
managing partner since the firm's founding in 1977.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005119/en/
Jeffrey R. Patterson, Allen Matkins (Photo: Business Wire)
“Jeff is a proven leader, instrumental in steering critical firm
operations in his role as General Counsel, Operating Partner of the
firm's San Diego office, and as a highly respected member of the
management committee. By taking on the role of Managing Partner, Jeff
will accelerate our growth and ability to deliver an exceptional client
experience through increased efficiencies across our firm,” said David
L. Osias, the firm's current Managing Partner. “Allen Matkins
continues to boast one of the largest and most well-respected real
estate practices on the West Coast. Jeff has the experience and esteem
necessary to help build upon the firm’s vibrant legacy, and continue to
grow our client base and profitability.”
“I am honored to be taking the helm as Managing Partner and look forward
to preserving a culture of client service, camaraderie, and
entrepreneurism, all the while building on existing and new client
relationships that will help grow our real estate and complimentary
practice areas,” said Jeff.
Jeff began his career at Allen Matkins in 1986 in its Orange County
office, moved to the San Diego office in 1990, and for the majority of
his career practiced as a business litigator, bankruptcy and creditors'
rights attorney. Jeff has served as the Operating Partner of the firm's
San Diego office since 2011 and as the firm-wide General Counsel and on
the firm's Management Committee since 2012. He received his juris
doctorate from University of Southern California Gould School of
Law, and bachelor's degree in economics and drama from Duke University.
He is consistently named to Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in
America, is an avid cyclist, and is the lead vocalist and
keyboardist in a classic rock band.
Jeff succeeds David Osias who served as Managing Partner since 2012.
David, also based in the firm's San Diego office, will resume his
well-respected water rights and receivership practices.
ABOUT ALLEN MATKINS
Allen Matkins, founded in 1977, is a California-based law firm with
approximately 200 attorneys in four major metropolitan areas of
California: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and San Francisco.
The firm's areas of focus include real estate, construction, land use,
environmental, and natural resources; corporate and securities, real
estate and commercial finance, bankruptcy, restructurings and creditors'
rights, joint ventures, and tax; labor and employment; and trials,
litigation, risk management, and alternative dispute resolution in all
of these areas. For more information about Allen Matkins please visit www.allenmatkins.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005119/en/