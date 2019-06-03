Jeffrey Patterson Elected Managing Partner of Allen Matkins

General Counsel appointed to lead premier West Coast real estate firm

Allen Matkins, a California-based full service real estate and business law firm, announced today that Jeffrey R. Patterson has been elected as the firm's new Managing Partner, effective July 1, 2019. Having played key leadership roles within the firm throughout his career, Jeff will continue to help implement and drive both internal and client-facing initiatives. He is only the third managing partner since the firm's founding in 1977.

“Jeff is a proven leader, instrumental in steering critical firm operations in his role as General Counsel, Operating Partner of the firm's San Diego office, and as a highly respected member of the management committee. By taking on the role of Managing Partner, Jeff will accelerate our growth and ability to deliver an exceptional client experience through increased efficiencies across our firm,” said David L. Osias, the firm's current Managing Partner. “Allen Matkins continues to boast one of the largest and most well-respected real estate practices on the West Coast. Jeff has the experience and esteem necessary to help build upon the firm’s vibrant legacy, and continue to grow our client base and profitability.”

“I am honored to be taking the helm as Managing Partner and look forward to preserving a culture of client service, camaraderie, and entrepreneurism, all the while building on existing and new client relationships that will help grow our real estate and complimentary practice areas,” said Jeff.

Jeff began his career at Allen Matkins in 1986 in its Orange County office, moved to the San Diego office in 1990, and for the majority of his career practiced as a business litigator, bankruptcy and creditors' rights attorney. Jeff has served as the Operating Partner of the firm's San Diego office since 2011 and as the firm-wide General Counsel and on the firm's Management Committee since 2012. He received his juris doctorate from University of Southern California Gould School of Law, and bachelor's degree in economics and drama from Duke University. He is consistently named to Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America, is an avid cyclist, and is the lead vocalist and keyboardist in a classic rock band.

Jeff succeeds David Osias who served as Managing Partner since 2012. David, also based in the firm's San Diego office, will resume his well-respected water rights and receivership practices.

