Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jeffrey Sklar of Sklar Kirsh Named as a Los Angeles Business Journal Leader in Law Nominee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Recognized for his exceptional legal skills and accomplishments within the Los Angeles deal community, Sklar Kirsh LLP Co-Chairman Jeffrey A. Sklar has been selected as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders in Law Awards.

Sklar said, “I am proud to be nominated as a Los Angeles Business Journal Leader in Law. It is an honor to be recognized among so many great attorneys and I share this nomination with all of the outstanding professionals at Sklar Kirsh.”

In 2013, Sklar co-founded Sklar Kirsh, which has grown into one of Los Angeles’ top boutique law firms with 35 attorneys. As Chair of the firm’s Corporate Practice, Sklar represents clients ranging from individuals and early stage companies to major businesses in a variety of industries including advertising, alternative energy, apparel, consumer products, entertainment and media, manufacturing, medical devices, restaurants/hospitality, social media and technology. His principal areas of practice are corporate law, mergers and acquisitions and partner dispute resolution. Sklar spends much of his time acting as the outside general counsel to numerous entities and recently was deal counsel for Datassential, the leading provider of data, intelligence and market research to the foodservice industry, in its significant growth investment from Spectrum Equity, a leading growth equity firm investing in the information economy.

Committed to the Los Angeles philanthropic community, Sklar serves on the Board of Directors and as the Treasurer of Friends of the Israel Defense Forces Western Region, on the Board of Directors and as Chairman of the Legal Committee of Stephen Wise Temple and on the Board of Directors of de Toledo High School.

The Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders in Law Awards finalists will be announced at an awards dinner on Tuesday, October 22nd at the LA Grand Hotel Downtown.

About Sklar Kirsh

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a Los Angeles boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate, and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:28pVirginia's Path to 55 Feet Is Set; First Phase of Dredging to Begin in Jan. 2020
BU
01:27pTERADYNE : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
01:27pPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Trade talks hopes, AllHome debut spark market rally
AQ
01:27pPutting Trust Back into Communications takes Center Stage at Communications Fraud Conference
BU
01:26pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : A Colorado jury has found an Uber driver not guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of his passenger last year
AQ
01:26pNOW : UnionBank forge 5G partnership
AQ
01:26p­­­­Vuzix Expands M300XL/M400 AR Smart Glasses Mounting Accessory Options
PR
01:25pAllHome shares rise in stock market debut
AQ
01:23pChurch of Scientology Troop 313 Helps Scouts Reach New Heights with Climbing Merit Badge Class
GL
01:22pDISCOVERY : OPRAH WINFREY INTERVIEWS AWARD-WINNING ACTRESSES LUPITA NYONG'O AND CYNTHIA ERIVO FOR AN OWN PRIMETIME SPECIAL AIRING SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26 - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Tariffs take toll on Philips margin goal in blow to shares
2Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
4AT&T : AT&T Sheds Puerto Rican Unit -- WSJ
5PG&E CORPORATION : Fire Fears Push PG&E To Black Out Millions -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group