Jeffrey Sklar of Sklar Kirsh Named as a Los Angeles Business Journal Leader in Law Nominee

Recognized for his exceptional legal skills and accomplishments within the Los Angeles deal community, Sklar Kirsh LLP Co-Chairman Jeffrey A. Sklar has been selected as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders in Law Awards.

Sklar said, “I am proud to be nominated as a Los Angeles Business Journal Leader in Law. It is an honor to be recognized among so many great attorneys and I share this nomination with all of the outstanding professionals at Sklar Kirsh.”

In 2013, Sklar co-founded Sklar Kirsh, which has grown into one of Los Angeles’ top boutique law firms with 35 attorneys. As Chair of the firm’s Corporate Practice, Sklar represents clients ranging from individuals and early stage companies to major businesses in a variety of industries including advertising, alternative energy, apparel, consumer products, entertainment and media, manufacturing, medical devices, restaurants/hospitality, social media and technology. His principal areas of practice are corporate law, mergers and acquisitions and partner dispute resolution. Sklar spends much of his time acting as the outside general counsel to numerous entities and recently was deal counsel for Datassential, the leading provider of data, intelligence and market research to the foodservice industry, in its significant growth investment from Spectrum Equity, a leading growth equity firm investing in the information economy.

Committed to the Los Angeles philanthropic community, Sklar serves on the Board of Directors and as the Treasurer of Friends of the Israel Defense Forces Western Region, on the Board of Directors and as Chairman of the Legal Committee of Stephen Wise Temple and on the Board of Directors of de Toledo High School.

The Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders in Law Awards finalists will be announced at an awards dinner on Tuesday, October 22nd at the LA Grand Hotel Downtown.

About Sklar Kirsh

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a Los Angeles boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate, and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005047/en/