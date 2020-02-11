Jellystone Park Inks Franchise Deal with Real Estate Investment Firm RER Ventures

CINCINNATI, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, North America’s leading family camping and entertainment chain, has signed franchise agreements for three new parks to open this year in Michigan and New Hampshire.

The Jellystone Park system includes more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada. Its family entertainment destinations are known for their resort amenities such as pools, splashgrounds, water slides and Wi-Fi, and activities that feature interactions with the Yogi Bear characters. Glamping accommodation options at Jellystone Park locations include premium, air-conditioned cabins, yurts, tree houses and fully equipped RVs.

RER Ventures LLC through RER Lake Huron LLC recently purchased a campground and franchise in North Port Huron, Michigan and is converting it to a Jellystone Park. The location will open in April. RER has extensive experience in the mobile home and RV parks industries but is now setting its sights on the family camping market.

“We see greater upside potential in campgrounds and RV parks as more millennial families look for affordable and fun ways to vacation,” said Daniel Medina, RER’s acquisitions director. “Jellystone Park has great brand recognition, and the excellent operations, marketing, and training support that it provides is helping us get up and running quickly.” RER expects to open a number of Jellystone Park resorts.

Northgate Resorts, the brand’s largest franchisee, is converting its campgrounds in Milton and Glen, New Hampshire to Jellystone Park locations which will open in May. Northgate Resorts now operates 11 Jellystone Park locations.

This expansion comes as the Jellystone Park franchise posted record system sales for the 12th consecutive year. 2019 system revenue was up 8.1% over 2018, with same-park sales up 10.1%.

Last year, Jellystone Park welcomed three new franchisees. In addition to the three parks opening early this year, Jellystone Park expects to open at least four more locations late this year and next.

“The fact that both new and current franchisees are adding parks is a testament to how well positioned Jellystone Park is for even more growth,” said Rob Schutter, chief executive of Leisure Systems, Inc., which franchises the brand.

Jellystone Park’s strong performance and franchisee satisfaction has led to its consistent ranking as a top franchise. For the fourth straight year, the brand topped the camping category in Entrepreneur magazine, while Franchise Business Review named it a Top 2020 Franchise.

