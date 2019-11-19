Jenkins X Continues to Experience Strong Demand, Speeding Development of Cloud Native Applications

CloudBees introduces first GUI for Jenkins X as downloads, contributors and corporate support to the open source project grow

CloudBees, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, today introduced a graphical user interface (GUI) for Jenkins X at KubeCon San Diego. CloudBees’ announcement comes at a time when the Jenkins X open source project and CloudBees’ support for the project are both gaining momentum at a rapid rate, with contributors and supporting companies hitting all-time highs.

In less than two years, approximately 885 developers have contributed code to the Jenkins X project and there are 176 contributing companies (Source: Continuous Delivery Foundation DevStats, October 2019).

Jenkins X offers automated CI/CD for cloud native applications on Kubernetes. Using Jenkins X, developers can leverage Kubernetes to build and deploy cloud native applications quickly and easily without having to learn the intricacies of Kubernetes and its ecosystem. The Jenkins X project, initiated by CloudBees and other contributors in February 2018, is now part of the Continuous Delivery Foundation.

“As a software developer in charge of migrating monoliths to microservices deployed to Kubernetes, Jenkins X has helped me and my teams to be efficient in managing complex projects that require 100+ source code repositories to be deployed to different Kubernetes clusters," said Mauricio Salatino, principal software developer for a workflow and decision automation platform company and an instructor at Learnk8s. "This was a task that initially looked impossible for a team of just four people, but we did it easily with Jenkins X.”

Jenkins X continues to be enhanced at a rapid pace. CloudBees’ introduction of a new GUI in its CloudBees Jenkins X Distribution gives developers more flexibility and a richer user experience. The existing command line interface (CLI) loved by many developers is still available and continues to be enhanced, but now users have a choice to use the CLI or the new graphical environment, depending on which better suits their workflow. The CloudBees Jenkins X Distribution is a free offering from CloudBees.

“Our goal is to make Jenkins X the most friction-free environment for developers looking to use Kubernetes in an opinionated, automated way,” said Mo Plassnig, vice president of cloud, CloudBees. “Offering a richer, more intuitive GUI is just the start. Contributors throughout CloudBees and the Continuous Delivery Foundation ecosystem are hard at work creating more improvements – everything from log handling to environment promotions to onboarding of workflows.”

“The numbers show that our vision for Jenkins X was right on target,” said James Strachan, a distinguished engineer at CloudBees and one of the founders of Jenkins X. “As more organizations embrace DevOps, the need for a CI/CD solution that leverages the power of Kubernetes with the rich capabilities and straight-forward convenience of Jenkins X has continued to grow.”

Additional Resources

About CloudBees

CloudBees is powering the continuous economy by offering the world’s first end-to-end continuous software delivery management system (SDM). For millions of developers and product teams driving innovation for businesses large or small, SDM builds on continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) to enable all functions and teams within and around the software delivery organization to best work together to amplify value creation.

CloudBees is the CI, CD and application release orchestration (ARO) powerhouse, built on the commercial success of its products as well as its open source leadership. CloudBees is the largest contributor to Jenkins and Jenkins X, and a founding member of the Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF). From startups with full-stack developers practicing NoOps to large Fortune 100 companies, CloudBees enables all software-driven organizations to intelligently deploy the right capabilities at the right time.

Over 3,500 of the world’s best-known brands and over 50% of the Fortune 500, invest in CloudBees because of its ability to work across any cloud, in any development environment and to balance corporate governance and control with developer flexibility and freedom. CloudBees is home to the world’s leading DevOps experts, helping thousands of companies harness the power of “continuous everything” and putting them on the fastest path from great idea, to great software, to great business value.

Backed by Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Verizon Ventures, Delta-v Capital, Golub Capital and Unusual Ventures, CloudBees was founded in 2010 by former JBoss CTO Sacha Labourey and an elite team of continuous integration, continuous delivery and DevOps professionals. Follow CloudBees on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005199/en/