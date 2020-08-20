Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jenna Engel Joins The Plaza Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

The Plaza Group, a leading international chemical marketing firm, today announced that Jenna Engel has joined the company in the role of Global Sales and Marketing Manager, Agricultural Products within the Nitrogen, Phosphate, Potassium and Acids business.

“We’re so pleased to have Jenna join The Plaza Group as she brings over twelve years of experience in international marketing, sales and business development,” says Randy Velarde, President and founder of The Plaza Group. “Jenna will report to Mia McGinty-Sherno, our Director of Industrial and Ag Sales and her responsibilities will include managing the purchasing, selling, and marketing of various agricultural products with a particular focus in the feed ingredient business.”

Mrs. Engel previously worked for six years at Yara International serving in various commercial roles in the industrial, animal nutrition and crop nutrition segments. She completed an international assignment in the UK as Business Development Manager for Yara’s high-value crop nutrition products in North America and Brazil. Prior to that, she established Yara’s animal nutrition business unit in North America. Jenna holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of South Florida, where she graduated with Honors.

“Jenna’s expertise and depth of experience along with the high regard from suppliers and customers alike will serve The Plaza Group well as we seek to expand our product portfolio and customer base in this industry sector," adds Velarde. “We are all thrilled to welcome her to our team and look forward her continued success.”

About The Plaza Group
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Houston, The Plaza Group is a multi-million-dollar international marketing company offering a range of petrochemicals, industrial chemicals, fertilizers, and fuels. For inquiries call (800) 876-3738 or visit the company's web site at www.theplazagrp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:59pMDC Partners to Present at the BMO 2020 Virtual Technology Summit
AQ
04:59pKENNAMETAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:58pPOET TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
04:57pSORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:56pENVESTNET, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:56pVOXX INTERNATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:56pWomack Statement on Snapback Sanctions on Iran
PU
04:56pNEKKAR : First Half 2020 Financial Statement
PU
04:56pBLACK TUSK RESOURCES : Completes ip survey on mckenzie east
PU
04:56pRep. LaHood Leads Effort to Terminate Brazilian Ethanol Tariffs
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : In U.S.-China tech war, investors bet on China's localisation push
2SCHAEFFLER : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler AG Plans Creation of New Authorized Ca..
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Announces June Quarter 2020 Results
4BP PLC : Premier Oil lays out plan to extend debt facilities, posts first-half loss
5ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : publishes H1 2020 Shareholder Letter and Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group