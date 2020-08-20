Jenna Engel Joins The Plaza Group

The Plaza Group, a leading international chemical marketing firm, today announced that Jenna Engel has joined the company in the role of Global Sales and Marketing Manager, Agricultural Products within the Nitrogen, Phosphate, Potassium and Acids business.

“We’re so pleased to have Jenna join The Plaza Group as she brings over twelve years of experience in international marketing, sales and business development,” says Randy Velarde, President and founder of The Plaza Group. “Jenna will report to Mia McGinty-Sherno, our Director of Industrial and Ag Sales and her responsibilities will include managing the purchasing, selling, and marketing of various agricultural products with a particular focus in the feed ingredient business.”

Mrs. Engel previously worked for six years at Yara International serving in various commercial roles in the industrial, animal nutrition and crop nutrition segments. She completed an international assignment in the UK as Business Development Manager for Yara’s high-value crop nutrition products in North America and Brazil. Prior to that, she established Yara’s animal nutrition business unit in North America. Jenna holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of South Florida, where she graduated with Honors.

“Jenna’s expertise and depth of experience along with the high regard from suppliers and customers alike will serve The Plaza Group well as we seek to expand our product portfolio and customer base in this industry sector," adds Velarde. “We are all thrilled to welcome her to our team and look forward her continued success.”

About The Plaza Group

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Houston, The Plaza Group is a multi-million-dollar international marketing company offering a range of petrochemicals, industrial chemicals, fertilizers, and fuels. For inquiries call (800) 876-3738 or visit the company's web site at www.theplazagrp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005790/en/