Jenne Launches New Cloud Commissions Dashboard

Jenne, Inc., a leading value-added technology distributor and Cloud Master Agent, has launched a new Cloud Commissions Dashboard to provide simplified online commission reporting for its partners.

Jenne's new Cloud Commissions Dashboard was developed to provide a “single pane” reference for Jenne partners earning cloud commissions—providing graphical timelines, pie charts and clickable links to access commissions, which are conveniently organized by cloud vendor name. The Jenne Cloud Commissions Dashboard also offers quick access to downloadable reports to help partners easily track their earned commissions.

The new portal can be accessed by logging in to www.jenne.com, browsing under the ‘My Portal’ tab, and selecting the ‘Cloud Dashboard’ drop-down option from the Cloud sub-tab. Partners who seek to access the Cloud Dashboard must first have login credentials to www.jenne.com. To request credentials, current Jenne subagents may send their request to cloudteam@jenne.com.

"Our goal with the release of the new dashboard is to provide a tool that simplifies commission reporting and helps our partners track their earned commissions," said Jason Bolen, senior manager of cloud solutions, Jenne, Inc. "We also feel this valuable feature will help generate greater awareness for our Cloud Program and support resources among our distribution hardware customers, while also drawing more of our cloud-only partners to Jenne’s website to discover our distribution and sourcing capabilities that can help them grow their business."

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading U.S. based value-added distributor of technology products and solutions focusing on unified communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud, including equipment and software for the Enterprise and SMB markets. Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing value added resellers, integrators and service providers with a broad product selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support plus ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. More than 180 companies partner with Jenne including Avaya, ADTRAN, Extreme Networks, Hanwha Techwin, Konftel, Mitel, Lifesize, Panasonic Business Telephones, Panasonic Security, Plantronics, Razberi, RingCentral, Spectralink, Status Solutions, Vidyo, VTech, and 8x8. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.

