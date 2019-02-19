Jenne Launches New Cloud Commissions Dashboard

Jenne, Inc., a leading value-added technology distributor and Cloud
Master Agent, has launched a new Cloud Commissions Dashboard to provide
simplified online commission reporting for its partners.
Jenne's new Cloud Commissions Dashboard was developed to provide a
“single pane” reference for Jenne partners earning cloud
commissions—providing graphical timelines, pie charts and clickable
links to access commissions, which are conveniently organized by cloud
vendor name. The Jenne Cloud Commissions Dashboard also offers quick
access to downloadable reports to help partners easily track their
earned commissions.
The new portal can be accessed by logging in to www.jenne.com,
browsing under the ‘My Portal’ tab, and selecting the ‘Cloud Dashboard’
drop-down option from the Cloud sub-tab. Partners who seek to access the
Cloud Dashboard must first have login credentials to www.jenne.com.
To request credentials, current Jenne subagents may send their request
to cloudteam@jenne.com.
"Our goal with the release of the new dashboard is to provide a tool
that simplifies commission reporting and helps our partners track their
earned commissions," said Jason Bolen, senior manager of cloud
solutions, Jenne, Inc. "We also feel this valuable feature will help
generate greater awareness for our Cloud Program and support resources
among our distribution hardware customers, while also drawing more of
our cloud-only partners to Jenne’s website to discover our distribution
and sourcing capabilities that can help them grow their business."
About Jenne, Inc.
Jenne, Inc. is a leading U.S. based value-added distributor of
technology products and solutions focusing on unified communications and
collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing,
physical security, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud, including
equipment and software for the Enterprise and SMB markets. Founded in
1986, Jenne is committed to providing value added resellers, integrators
and service providers with a broad product selection, competitive
pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support plus
ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. More than
180 companies partner with Jenne including Avaya, ADTRAN, Extreme
Networks, Hanwha Techwin, Konftel, Mitel, Lifesize, Panasonic Business
Telephones, Panasonic Security, Plantronics, Razberi, RingCentral,
Spectralink, Status Solutions, Vidyo, VTech, and 8x8. The company is
headquartered in Avon, Ohio.
