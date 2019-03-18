Jennifer Fountain Connolly Joins Baron & Budd, P.C.

Today, the national law firm of Baron
& Budd announced that Jennifer Fountain Connolly has joined its
Washington D.C. office as a shareholder. Connolly brings more than 20
years of experience leading national, complex litigation including
antitrust cases, pharmaceutical and consumer class actions, qui tam
lawsuits and cases brought by state attorneys general and other
governmental entities.
Currently, Connolly represents, and leads litigation on behalf of, the
states of Ohio, Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana in their cases
against manufacturers and distributors of opioids.
Throughout the past 10 years, Connolly has held leadership roles on many
of the nation’s largest and most significant pharmaceutical class
actions and state attorney general cases. Her leadership in litigation
against McKesson Corporation, alleging the company engaged in a scheme
that raised the prices of more than 400 brand name drugs, resulted in a
$350 million private class action settlement as well as an $82 million
settlement for municipalities throughout the United States.
Additionally, Connolly was a member of the team that successfully tried
the Average Wholesale Price (AWP) litigation against four pharmaceutical
defendants, obtaining a verdict that was subsequently affirmed in all
respects by the First Circuit Court of Appeals.
“I am extremely pleased that Jennifer has joined our Washington D.C.
office. Her experience leading national, high-stakes qui tam cases and
pharmaceutical class actions is a perfect complement to many of our
team’s practice areas, including our work representing hundreds of
municipalities across the country that are battling the opioid
epidemic,” said Baron & Budd’s President and Managing Shareholder, Russell
Budd. “Throughout her career, Jennifer has demonstrated that she is
a proven relationship builder who truly understands not only how to
effectively manage engagements with public entities of all sizes, but
also how to manage and mentor new attorneys. I’m confident that Jennifer
will continue to be a powerful advocate for Baron & Budd’s clients and a
go-to leader at our firm.”
Prior to joining Baron & Budd, Connolly was a partner at Hagens Berman
Sobol Shapiro LLP, where she led the firm’s Washington, D.C. office.
Before joining Hagens Berman, she was a partner at Wexler Wallace LLP
where she led litigation of complex class actions, including cases
challenging pharmaceutical pricing fraud, off-label marketing, and
anticompetitive delay of entry of generic prescription drugs. Earlier in
her career, she practiced at a Denver-based litigation boutique that is
now a part of Sherman & Howard, and served as an Assistant Attorney
General in the Business Regulation Unit of the Colorado Attorney
General’s office.
ABOUT BARON & BUDD, P.C.
Baron & Budd, P.C. is among the largest and most accomplished
plaintiffs’ law firms in the country. With more than 40 years of
experience, Baron & Budd has the expertise and resources to handle
complex litigation throughout the United States. As a law firm that
takes pride in remaining at the forefront of litigation, Baron & Budd
has spearheaded many significant cases for hundreds of entities and
thousands of individuals. Since the firm was founded in 1977, Baron &
Budd has achieved substantial national acclaim for its work on
cutting-edge litigation, trying hundreds of cases to verdict and
settling tens of thousands of cases in areas of litigation as diverse as
dangerous pharmaceuticals and defective medical devices, asbestos and
mesothelioma, environmental contamination, fraudulent banking practices,
motor vehicles, employment, and other consumer fraud issues.
