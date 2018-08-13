Log in
Jennifer Mallon Joins Western Dental as Vice President of Business Development

08/13/2018 | 07:45pm CEST

Western Dental, a national leader in dental and orthodontic care, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Mallon as Vice President of Business Development.

Jennifer Mallon has been named Vice President of Business Development for Western Dental. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Mallon brings significant health care and business development experience to Western Dental. Previously she served as Senior Director of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) for Surgical Care Affiliates, where she led M&A in the western U.S. and completed a number of successful transactions.

“I’m very pleased to have Jennifer join our team,” said Daniel D. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Western Dental and Brident. “She brings knowledge and experience that can help us accelerate our growth as we continue to expand with our successful Dental Home model.”

“Western Dental is a dynamic organization that is breaking new ground in the dental industry and I’m excited to be here,” said Ms. Mallon. “The company has a proud 115-year history dedicated to making high quality dentistry accessible and affordable, and the leadership team has a bold vision to expand the business and build on that legacy.”

Earlier in her career, Ms. Mallon worked in strategy and business development for NewMarket Corporation, developed pricing and brand promotion strategies for Altria Group, and did operation management and strategic analysis for business growth at DuPont.

She earned an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business in Durham, NC, has a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology.

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Western Dental & Orthodontics, together with its affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics, is the leading provider of dentistry services in the West and the leading orthodontics provider in the country. It serves approximately 2.4 million patient visits annually in 246 affiliated offices throughout California, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas.

Western Dental has more than 4,500 dental professionals and support teams, including more than 900 dentists and a full range of specialists in its offices – periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons and dental implant specialists – creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.


© Business Wire 2018
