Jennifer Mallon Joins Western Dental as Vice President of Business Development

Western Dental, a national leader in dental and orthodontic care, today
announced the appointment of Jennifer Mallon as Vice President of
Business Development.
Ms. Mallon brings significant health care and business development
experience to Western Dental. Previously she served as Senior Director
of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) for Surgical Care Affiliates, where
she led M&A in the western U.S. and completed a number of successful
transactions.
“I’m very pleased to have Jennifer join our team,” said Daniel D.
Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Western Dental and
Brident. “She brings knowledge and experience that can help us
accelerate our growth as we continue to expand with our successful
Dental Home model.”
“Western Dental is a dynamic organization that is breaking new ground in
the dental industry and I’m excited to be here,” said Ms. Mallon. “The
company has a proud 115-year history dedicated to making high quality
dentistry accessible and affordable, and the leadership team has a bold
vision to expand the business and build on that legacy.”
Earlier in her career, Ms. Mallon worked in strategy and business
development for NewMarket Corporation, developed pricing and brand
promotion strategies for Altria Group, and did operation management and
strategic analysis for business growth at DuPont.
She earned an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business in
Durham, NC, has a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the
University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical
Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology.
ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL
Western Dental & Orthodontics, together with its affiliates, including
Brident Dental & Orthodontics, is the leading provider of dentistry
services in the West and the leading orthodontics provider in the
country. It serves approximately 2.4 million patient visits annually in
246 affiliated offices throughout California, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas.
Western Dental has more than 4,500 dental professionals and support
teams, including more than 900 dentists and a full range of specialists
in its offices – periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons and dental
implant specialists – creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.”
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.westerndental.com
or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.
