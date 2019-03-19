Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Jenniffer González Colón : Congresswoman Jenniffer González-Colón and Congressman Ted Yoho to host the 2019 American LNG Summit in Puerto Rico

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

San Juan, PR- Congresswoman Jenniffer González Colon announced today the 2019 American LNG Summit to be held on the Island this upcoming March 21 and 22 at the San Juan Convention Center.

The Summit includes the participation of Governor Ricardo Rosselló; Eng. José Ortiz, Executive Director of PREPA; Anthony Maceira, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Ports Authority; Ricardo Llerandi, Executive Director Puerto Rico Trade and Export Company; Manuel Laboy, Secretary of Economic Development and Johnny Mendéz, Speaker of the House in Puerto Rico.

In addition, the U.S Coast Guard, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), US Department of Transportation, the US Department of State, the Puerto Rico Energy board, private sector leaders and international delegations from Spain, Bangladesh, Dominican Republic, Turkey, the European Union and Canada will be participating at the Summit.

The 2019 Summit on Liquefied Natural Gas organized by Congresswoman González Colón and Congressman Ted Yoho (FL-03),will cover topics like infrastructure development, a look at the Global future of gas imports and exports, the regulatory environment, LNG's role in national security, emerging LNG technologies and opportunities, bunkering and transportation and Puerto Rico's LNG outlook.

As part of the Summit, the Congresswoman along with several participants will have the opportunity to visit and have meetings with executives of the maritime companies and other companies that currently operate with LNG on the Island.

For more information or to register for the event you can call 787-723-6333 or access the page https://goo.gl/forms/P9Cnkdi3Sc5R1mqY2

Disclaimer

Jenniffer González-Colón published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 18:09:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:56pWall Street inches higher as Fed meeting convenes
RE
02:48pTrump says trade talks with China going 'very well'
RE
02:45pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Signs Second Loan with PRAN for Inclusive Agribusiness in Bangladesh
PU
02:45pNORTH DAKOTA GAME AND FISH DEPARTMENT : Deer Found Near Williston Tests Positive for CWD
PU
02:30pNATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Commodity Prices for February 2019 and Trade Volumes for December 2018
PU
02:30pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : New ECLAC policy brief prepares Caribbean countries for natural disasters
PU
02:15pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Cattle farmers facing financial ruin
PU
02:13pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Mostly Higher As Fed Meeting Gets Under Way
DJ
02:10pJENNIFFER GONZÁLEZ COLÓN : Congresswoman Jenniffer González-Colón and Congressman Ted Yoho to host the 2019 American LNG Summit in Puerto Rico
PU
01:45pU.S.-China plan new trade talks for deal by end of April - WSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's forced marriage may not work
2PORSCHE HOLDING : PORSCHE : Raises Volkswagen Stake and Dividend
3AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : European Regulators to Give Boeing 737 MAX Fix Extra Scrutiny
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Revlon, Tesla, Norsk Hydro, Apple

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.