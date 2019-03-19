Jenniffer González Colón : Congresswoman Jenniffer González-Colón and Congressman Ted Yoho to host the 2019 American LNG Summit in Puerto Rico

San Juan, PR- Congresswoman Jenniffer González Colon announced today the 2019 American LNG Summit to be held on the Island this upcoming March 21 and 22 at the San Juan Convention Center.

The Summit includes the participation of Governor Ricardo Rosselló; Eng. José Ortiz, Executive Director of PREPA; Anthony Maceira, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Ports Authority; Ricardo Llerandi, Executive Director Puerto Rico Trade and Export Company; Manuel Laboy, Secretary of Economic Development and Johnny Mendéz, Speaker of the House in Puerto Rico.

In addition, the U.S Coast Guard, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), US Department of Transportation, the US Department of State, the Puerto Rico Energy board, private sector leaders and international delegations from Spain, Bangladesh, Dominican Republic, Turkey, the European Union and Canada will be participating at the Summit.

The 2019 Summit on Liquefied Natural Gas organized by Congresswoman González Colón and Congressman Ted Yoho (FL-03),will cover topics like infrastructure development, a look at the Global future of gas imports and exports, the regulatory environment, LNG's role in national security, emerging LNG technologies and opportunities, bunkering and transportation and Puerto Rico's LNG outlook.

As part of the Summit, the Congresswoman along with several participants will have the opportunity to visit and have meetings with executives of the maritime companies and other companies that currently operate with LNG on the Island.

For more information or to register for the event you can call 787-723-6333 or access the page https://goo.gl/forms/P9Cnkdi3Sc5R1mqY2