Jens Moritz Becomes Name Partner at Rautenberg – Now: Rautenberg Moritz & Co.

The two founders of international corporate finance advisory firm
Rautenberg & Company, Arndt Rautenberg and Jens Moritz, will with
immediate effect take on equal representation in the name of the firm:
The company will now operate as Rautenberg Moritz & Co.
"After four years of successful and trustful cooperation, we want to
reflect this practice in our company name", said Arndt Rautenberg. Jens
Moritz added: "Our success is the result of our close cooperation, and I
am very excited that this is now also being expressed in the company's
name".
Rautenberg and Moritz founded the company in 2014 and have since
developed it into a successful address, especially for the comprehensive
support of transactions in the small and mid-cap segments. With a team
of almost 20, Rautenberg Moritz & Co. advises financial investors
including private equity and infrastructure funds, as well as family
offices.
About Rautenberg Moritz & Co.
We support financial investors and their portfolio companies as well as
corporates and mid-sized companies in all phases of a transaction: from
deal initiation and execution to value creation and the preparation and
support of successful exits. For this unique support, our three business
units work closely together - Strategy & Value Creation, M&A Advisory
and our own principal investment business.
www.rautenbergmoritz.com
