Jens Moritz Becomes Name Partner at Rautenberg – Now: Rautenberg Moritz & Co.

The two founders of international corporate finance advisory firm Rautenberg & Company, Arndt Rautenberg and Jens Moritz, will with immediate effect take on equal representation in the name of the firm: The company will now operate as Rautenberg Moritz & Co.

"After four years of successful and trustful cooperation, we want to reflect this practice in our company name", said Arndt Rautenberg. Jens Moritz added: "Our success is the result of our close cooperation, and I am very excited that this is now also being expressed in the company's name".

Rautenberg and Moritz founded the company in 2014 and have since developed it into a successful address, especially for the comprehensive support of transactions in the small and mid-cap segments. With a team of almost 20, Rautenberg Moritz & Co. advises financial investors including private equity and infrastructure funds, as well as family offices.

About Rautenberg Moritz & Co.

We support financial investors and their portfolio companies as well as corporates and mid-sized companies in all phases of a transaction: from deal initiation and execution to value creation and the preparation and support of successful exits. For this unique support, our three business units work closely together - Strategy & Value Creation, M&A Advisory and our own principal investment business.

