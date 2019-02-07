Log in
Jerash US : Declares Quarterly Dividend

02/07/2019 | 04:20pm EST

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2019 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) (the 'Company' or 'Jerash'), a producer of high-quality textile goods for leading global brands, today announced that its board of directors approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on February 27, 2019, to shareholders of record on February 19, 2019.

Jerash will report its fiscal third quarter results before the market open tomorrow, February 8, 2019. The Company will subsequently conduct a conference call and webcast at 10:30 a.m. ET. Interested parties in the United States can access the call by dialing 888-428-7458; interested parties outside the United States can access the call by dialing +1-862-298-0702. Callers should dial in at least 5 minutes prior to the call start time. A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. A replay of the conference call will be available until February 15, by calling 877-481-4010 from the United States or +1-919-882-2331 from outside the United States and entering conference ID number 42611.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq: JRSH) is a manufacturer utilized by many well-known brands and retailers, such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land's End, VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Nautica, Timberland, Wrangler, Lee, Jansport, etc.), and Philip-Van Heusen (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, Speedo, etc.). Its production facilities are currently made up of three factory units and two warehouses and currently employ approximately 2,900 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities is approximately 6.5 million pieces. Additional information is available at http://www.jerashholdings.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words 'may,' 'would,' 'could,' 'will,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Jerash's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by Jerash with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Jerash does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Contact:

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates Investor Relations
(214) 597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

Richard J. Shaw, Chief Financial Officer
(315) 727-6791
richard.shaw@jerashholdings.com

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/534733/Jerash-Declares-Quarterly-Dividend

Disclaimer

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 21:19:17 UTC
