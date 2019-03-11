Jerash US : Holdings to Present at the 2019 LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) (the 'Company' or 'Jerash'), a producer of high-quality textile goods for leading global brands, today announced that it will present at the second annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 12 at 2:20 PM Eastern Time, 11:20 AM Pacific Time. Richard Shaw, CFO, will present and answer questions from investors.

Investors can access the presentation online at http://www.jerashholdings.com/ under 'Investor Relations,' or via https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/29628.

Jerash is a global enterprise headquartered in Rochester, New York, with offices in Hong Kong and manufacturing facilities located in a United States Qualifying Industrial Zone (QIZ) in Amman, Jordan, which provides for duty-free movement of industrial goods between Jordan and the US, provided the goods meet certain manufacturing and content requirements. Additionally, Jerash is engaged in a number of socially responsible initiatives designed to ensure safe, rewarding employment practices of global textile workers and employs Syrian refugees housed in United Nations camps in Jordan.

'We are delighted to be hosting our second virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap,' stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. 'There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure.'

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small- / micro-cap space.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq: JRSH) is a manufacturer utilized by many well-known brands and retailers, such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land's End, VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Nautica, Timberland, Wrangler, Lee, Jansport, etc.), and Philip-Van Heusen (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, Speedo, etc.). Its production facilities are currently made up of three factory units and two warehouses and currently employ approximately 2,900 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities is approximately 6.5 million pieces. Additional information is available athttp://www.jerashholdings.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Richard J. Shaw, Chief Financial Officer

(315) 727-6791

richard.shaw@jerashholdings.com

