Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jericho Information Technology and OneMagnify : Partner to Provide Predictive Analytic Solution for Collections and Credit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 11:36am EDT

Dave McCune, president of Jericho Information Technology, announced today that the company has entered into a strategic partnership with OneMagnify, a full-service marketing, technology, and analytics company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005704/en/

“Through our new strategic partnership with OneMagnify, we are now deploying artificial intelligence, machine learning, and traditional statistical modeling capabilities for credit decisioning and behavioral collections prioritization using traditional and alternative data for continuously evolving predictive technologies,” McCune said. “Through this new alliance, we can deliver significant new pricing, risk management and workflow optimization benefits to our clients. We chose OneMagnify after an extensive search for a company that will meet all of our clients’ needs and has a proven track record of performance with a high ROI.”

With a real-time connection to the loan origination system (LOS), this new technology partnership automatically risk-rates applications for financing and simultaneously provides pricing alternatives to achieve targeted ROI.

Keith Shields, chief analytics officer at OneMagnify, said, “Our clients deploy transparent, compliant, and continuously evolving models that allow front-line credit officers to configure applications to targeted ROI. This provides the opportunity for more approvals that meet the needs of the customer, dealer and finance source.”

Using client histories from the Jericho Knowledge Base, the new platform can deliver improved collections performance through client-specific behavioral models that optimize the collections workflow and communication channels.

“OneMagnify can document actual results with clients that have deployed their predictive analytic solutions and have shown reduced workload and staff requirements along with lower overall delinquency and loss rates,” McCune noted. “Because Jericho clients already provide the interfaces to their operational systems, delivering this new capability with OneMagnify is both cost-effective and easy to implement.”

About Jericho Information Technology

Jericho Information Technology LLC has provided analytics, risk, contact management, compliance, complaint resolution services to indirect auto lenders in the United States and Canada since 2007. Jericho normalizes data from many sources and has integrated with all the major LOS and servicing platforms in use today. Visit jerichotech.com

About OneMagnify

OneMagnify seamlessly connects marketing, technology and analytics to draw more meaningful insights and provide greater impact to our clients’ business performance. With a 50-year track record of success and services delivered by a more than 400-person team in five global offices, OneMagnify brings deep industry expertise and results-driven analysis to every service we provide. Visit onemagnify.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:17pRYANAIR : faces one-day strike in five countries over contracts
RE
06:17pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Findings in the Area of Homocysteine Reported from Akita University Graduate School of Medicine (Homocysteine supplementation ameliorates...
AQ
06:17pLOWE : Rona offered to buy Lowe's Canada years before it was acquired, says ex-CEO
AQ
06:17pNORTHEAST BANCORP : ME/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:17pVIDEO GORILLAS : ’ Groundbreaking Bigfoot Frame Compare Solution Now Commercially Available
BU
06:16pRYANAIR : faces one-day strike in five countries over contracts
RE
06:16pBEST&RSQUO;S BRIEFING : Hurricane Florence Imperils Single-State Property Insurers in the Carolinas
BU
06:16pSLM : Only Two Weeks Left to Nominate Delaware High School Students for Sallie Mae’s $25,000 College Scholarship
BU
06:16pSLM : Only Two Weeks Left to Nominate Indiana High School Students for Sallie Mae’s $25,000 College Scholarship
BU
06:15pMorrisons expects to grow regardless of Brexit deal
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
2Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
3Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite
4INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Eases Concern Over Online Riv..
5Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.