Jericho Information Technology and OneMagnify : Partner to Provide Predictive Analytic Solution for Collections and Credit

Dave McCune, president of Jericho Information Technology, announced today that the company has entered into a strategic partnership with OneMagnify, a full-service marketing, technology, and analytics company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

“Through our new strategic partnership with OneMagnify, we are now deploying artificial intelligence, machine learning, and traditional statistical modeling capabilities for credit decisioning and behavioral collections prioritization using traditional and alternative data for continuously evolving predictive technologies,” McCune said. “Through this new alliance, we can deliver significant new pricing, risk management and workflow optimization benefits to our clients. We chose OneMagnify after an extensive search for a company that will meet all of our clients’ needs and has a proven track record of performance with a high ROI.”

With a real-time connection to the loan origination system (LOS), this new technology partnership automatically risk-rates applications for financing and simultaneously provides pricing alternatives to achieve targeted ROI.

Keith Shields, chief analytics officer at OneMagnify, said, “Our clients deploy transparent, compliant, and continuously evolving models that allow front-line credit officers to configure applications to targeted ROI. This provides the opportunity for more approvals that meet the needs of the customer, dealer and finance source.”

Using client histories from the Jericho Knowledge Base, the new platform can deliver improved collections performance through client-specific behavioral models that optimize the collections workflow and communication channels.

“OneMagnify can document actual results with clients that have deployed their predictive analytic solutions and have shown reduced workload and staff requirements along with lower overall delinquency and loss rates,” McCune noted. “Because Jericho clients already provide the interfaces to their operational systems, delivering this new capability with OneMagnify is both cost-effective and easy to implement.”

About Jericho Information Technology

Jericho Information Technology LLC has provided analytics, risk, contact management, compliance, complaint resolution services to indirect auto lenders in the United States and Canada since 2007. Jericho normalizes data from many sources and has integrated with all the major LOS and servicing platforms in use today. Visit jerichotech.com

About OneMagnify

OneMagnify seamlessly connects marketing, technology and analytics to draw more meaningful insights and provide greater impact to our clients’ business performance. With a 50-year track record of success and services delivered by a more than 400-person team in five global offices, OneMagnify brings deep industry expertise and results-driven analysis to every service we provide. Visit onemagnify.com

