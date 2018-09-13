Jericho Information Technology and OneMagnify : Partner to Provide Predictive Analytic Solution for Collections and Credit

Dave McCune, president of Jericho Information Technology, announced
today that the company has entered into a strategic partnership with
OneMagnify, a full-service marketing, technology, and analytics company
headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005704/en/
“Through our new strategic partnership with OneMagnify, we are now
deploying artificial intelligence, machine learning, and traditional
statistical modeling capabilities for credit decisioning and behavioral
collections prioritization using traditional and alternative data for
continuously evolving predictive technologies,” McCune said. “Through
this new alliance, we can deliver significant new pricing, risk
management and workflow optimization benefits to our clients. We chose
OneMagnify after an extensive search for a company that will meet all of
our clients’ needs and has a proven track record of performance with a
high ROI.”
With a real-time connection to the loan origination system (LOS), this
new technology partnership automatically risk-rates applications for
financing and simultaneously provides pricing alternatives to achieve
targeted ROI.
Keith Shields, chief analytics officer at OneMagnify, said, “Our clients
deploy transparent, compliant, and continuously evolving models that
allow front-line credit officers to configure applications to targeted
ROI. This provides the opportunity for more approvals that meet the
needs of the customer, dealer and finance source.”
Using client histories from the Jericho Knowledge Base, the new platform
can deliver improved collections performance through client-specific
behavioral models that optimize the collections workflow and
communication channels.
“OneMagnify can document actual results with clients that have deployed
their predictive analytic solutions and have shown reduced workload and
staff requirements along with lower overall delinquency and loss rates,”
McCune noted. “Because Jericho clients already provide the interfaces to
their operational systems, delivering this new capability with
OneMagnify is both cost-effective and easy to implement.”
About Jericho Information Technology
Jericho Information Technology LLC has provided analytics, risk, contact
management, compliance, complaint resolution services to indirect auto
lenders in the United States and Canada since 2007. Jericho normalizes
data from many sources and has integrated with all the major LOS and
servicing platforms in use today. Visit jerichotech.com
About OneMagnify
OneMagnify seamlessly connects marketing, technology and analytics to
draw more meaningful insights and provide greater impact to our clients’
business performance. With a 50-year track record of success and
services delivered by a more than 400-person team in five global
offices, OneMagnify brings deep industry expertise and results-driven
analysis to every service we provide. Visit onemagnify.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005704/en/