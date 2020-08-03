Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jernigan Capital Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Jernigan Capital, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 01:20pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP) to an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P. ("NexPoint") is fair to Jernigan Capital shareholders. On behalf of Jernigan Capital shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Jernigan Capital shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Jernigan Capital Merger :or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Jernigan Capital and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Jernigan Capital shareholders; (2) determine whether NexPoint is underpaying for Jernigan Capital; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Jernigan Capital shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

If you are a Jernigan Capital shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/jernigan-capital-inc-stock-merger-jcap-nexpoint/ :or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jernigan-capital-merger-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-announces-investigation-into-whether-the-sale-of-jernigan-capital-inc-is-fair-to-shareholders-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301104834.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:50pINVESCO SENIOR INCOME TRUST : Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends
PR
01:50pDHS Awards $1 Million Phase 2 Contract to Waverley Labs to Deploy the Dynamic AccessID™ Network
GL
01:50pClarkson University Researchers Develop New Technology to Help Combat Harmful Algae Blooms
GL
01:48pDELCATH : to Present at Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference
AQ
01:48pAt Virtual MTT-S IMS 2020, Teledyne Showcases Dual-Channel DACs, Track & Hold Amps, Digitizer Studio Software, 90GHz Connectors
BU
01:47pCARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:46pGOLDRICH MINING CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:46pNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC : Announces In-Depth Analysis of Osama Bin Laden's Newly Declassified Personal Files in BIN LADEN'S HARD DRIVE Special Premiering Thursday, September 10, at 9/8c
BU
01:46pCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Elevator and Escalator Market in US Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 3% Through 2020-2024|Increasing Adoption of Smart Homes to Boost Growth|Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group