Jerome Karams Altitude Trampoline Park Celebrates One Year of Success by Embracing the Local Community

TEXAS CITY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2018 / The Altitude Trampoline Park in Texas City is this month celebrating its first year in business. The 55,000 square foot park is the largest in the country. It is located near Interstate 45 at the Mall of the Mainland. The business managed to overcome a number of challenges during its first year in business and has brought life back to this part of the city,



Jerome Karam Friendswood attorney and real estate developer brought the Mall of the Mainland and turned it into a mixed-use facility that consists of retail outlets and self-storage units. Karam who is known for revamping underutilized properties is using the park as part of his plan to get the community to embrace the facility.

Going Big

"The average trampoline park in Houston is approximately 28,000 square feet and this one is actually 55,000 square feet. Our position is to go big or go home, we are in Texas. I wanted to convert everyone's thought process from '"this is a closed down and a failed mall,"' said Jerome Karam after opening the Trampoline park.

The Altitude Trampoline Park is part of the Altitude franchise that features high energy trampolines offering exciting entertainment options for families, churches, clubs, among others.

Convenience

The indoor facility located in the Mall of the Mainland is a convenient option for parents who may want to leave their children having fun while they go shopping, watch a movie, or run errands. Jerome Karam's Mall of the Mainland which he acquired in 2015 has multiple stores, Jerome Karam's gym, as well as Booker T's wrestling school; Reality of Wrestling.

In its first year, the Altitude Trampoline Park has taken significant steps to embrace the community and bring back to life an area that has been subjected to several catastrophic events.

Promotions

After the Santa Fe High School shooting that happened in May 2018, that claimed the lives of two teachers and eight students, the park had a closed event for the students. During the event, students were offered access to the facility and could eat and let loose at no cost.

More recently, the park started a "Tag a Teacher" contest on Facebook, where high school students could tag their favorite teacher for a $500 in school supplies. The teacher who wins the contest will get $500 in school supplies for their classroom as well as two all free all day cup passes for the teacher to use as incentives for the students. The contest attracted 1,000 shares for the local community.

The park can host birthday parties, and also offers teen jumps and toddler time. Some of the exciting activities that individuals, families, and groups can enjoy include gymnastic tumble tracks, trampoline basketball, dodgeball, foam pits and the battle beam games. Jerome Karam Friendswood is also a part of the Mall of the Mainland and Jerome Karam World Gym along with properties out in Galveston, Texas.

