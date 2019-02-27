Jerome Powell Addresses House Financial Services Committee

By WSJ City

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday the central bank is close to announcing plans for ending the runoff of its $4 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets.

"We're close to agreeing on a plan... My guess is we'll be announcing something fairly soon." Jerome Powell. Speaking to members of the House Financial Services Committee.

-- He said Tuesday, during testimony before the Senate, that the Fed is "in no rush to make a judgment" about how to change interest-rates. -- The Fed's rate-setting committee next meets on March 19-20.

Why This Matters

It marks the first time Powell has testified before the panel since Rep. Maxine Waters became its chairwoman, after Democrats regained the House majority in January. Democrats have generally called for the Fed to slow down plans to loosen financial regulation but haven't spoken out against the Fed's rate policies.

Fed officials raised their benchmark short-term rate four times last year, most recently in December, but have since signalled further increases are on hold until they can better determine how slower global growth and financial-market turbulence influences the US economy.

