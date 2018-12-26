Jerome Powell Is '100% Safe' at Fed, Trump Economic Advisor Says--2nd Update

By Peter Nicholas

A top Trump administration economic adviser said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is in no danger of being fired, becoming the latest administration official to try to quell financial-market anxiety that President Trump might remove the central bank chief.

Kevin Hassett, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, said in an interview Wednesday that Mr. Powell, who goes by Jay, is secure in his job.

"The president has voiced policy differences with Jay Powell, but Jay Powell's job is 100% safe. The president has no intention of firing Jay Powell," Mr. Hassett told The Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Trump has made plain his unhappiness with the Fed's recent interest-rate increases, singling out Mr. Powell for blame. Mr. Trump has voiced concerns that the Fed's rate increases are reversing the stock-market gains recorded through much of his presidency.

U.S. stocks rose Wednesday after a bruising four-session selloff that put the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 on the brink of a bear market, defined as a 20% drop from recent highs.

The president has wondered aloud in recent days whether he could fire the Fed chief, though aides weren't certain if he was serious, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Talking to reporters in the Oval Office on Christmas Day, Mr. Trump repeated his concerns about the Fed's rate rises.

Asked if Mr. Trump planned to take action against Mr. Powell, Larry Kudlow, the president's top economic adviser, said in a recent interview: "Nope."

Legal and market analysts have said it would be futile and chaotic for the president to try to replace the Fed chief -- because it would undermine confidence that the central bank would remain free from political pressures in setting interest rates.

Analysts who have studied the issue also say it isn't clear whether the president has the authority to replace the Fed leader over a policy dispute. The law setting up the modern Fed says those governors can be removed by the president "for cause," which has been interpreted to mean malfeasance or improper behavior.

The law also doesn't say whether the same standard applies to the ability of the president to remove one of the governors from being chairman, a separate term that lasts four years.

Write to Peter Nicholas at peter.nicholas@wsj.com