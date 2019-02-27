Jerome Powell to Address House Financial Services Committee

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell returns to Capitol Hill on Wednesday for a second day of testimony about the U.S. economy, interest-rate policy and financial regulation.

He said Tuesday, during two hours of testimony before the Senate, that the Fed is "in no rush to make a judgment" about how to change interest-rates.

Fed officials raised their benchmark short-term rate four times last year, most recently in December, but have since signaled further increases are on hold until they can better determine how slower global growth and financial-market turbulence influences the U.S. economy.

"With our policy rate in the range of neutral, with muted inflation pressures and with some of the downside risks we've talked about, this is a good time to be patient and watch and wait and see how the situation evolves," Mr. Powell told lawmakers on the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to begin addressing the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday at 10 a.m. EST, first delivering the same testimony he presented Tuesday and then taking lawmakers' questions.

Wednesday will mark the first time Mr. Powell testifies before the panel since Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) became its chairwoman, after Democrats regained the House majority in January.

Democrats have generally called for the Fed to slow down plans to loosen financial regulation but haven't spoken out against the Fed's rate policies.

During the Obama administration, Republicans called for the Fed to move faster to shrink its $4 trillion asset portfolio and to raise interest rates, but they have been less vocal on these issues since President Trump took office. They also have generally not echoed his criticisms of Fed rate increases.

On Tuesday, senators of both parties appeared content with the Fed's policy stance and asked Mr. Powell so few questions about rates that in the final minute he volunteered to better define the central bank's "patient" approach in making decisions.

"We're going to allow...the data to come in. I think we're in a very good place to do that," he said.

Officials have been moving closer to finalizing the details around how and when to end the runoff of the Fed's $4 trillion asset portfolio. Mr. Powell said Tuesday the Fed is preparing to evaluate the "appropriate timing and approach for the end of the balance sheet runoff."

Officials began shrinking their crisis-era holdings of Treasury and mortgage securities in 2017 and plan to continue reducing their mortgage-bond holdings after the runoff ends, leaving primarily Treasurys.

Mr. Powell described the U.S. economy as healthy and the outlook as good, but he also pointed to headwinds from abroad. These include slower growth in China and Europe, political uncertainty over trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing, and the discussions surrounding the U.K.'s decision to leave the European Union.

"Over the past few months we have seen some crosscurrents and conflicting signals," Mr. Powell said. "Right now, the predominant risks to our economy are slowing global growth."

Financial markets turned volatile late last year, and financial conditions, including stock and bond prices, "are now less supportive of growth than they were earlier last year," he said.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com