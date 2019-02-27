Log in
Jerome Powell to Address House Financial Services Committee

02/27/2019 | 08:45am EST

By WSJ City

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell returns to Capitol Hill on Wednesday for a second day of testimony about the US economy, interest-rate policy and financial regulation.

--- He said Tuesday, during testimony before the Senate, that the Fed is "in no rush to make a judgment" about how to change interest-rates.

--- He's scheduled to begin addressing the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday at 10am EST.

--- He'll deliver the same testimony he presented Tuesday and then take lawmakers' questions.

Why This Matters

It will mark the first time Powell testifies before the panel since Rep. Maxine Waters became its chairwoman, after Democrats regained the House majority in January. Democrats have generally called for the Fed to slow down plans to loosen financial regulation but haven't spoken out against the Fed's rate policies.Fed officials raised their benchmark short-term rate four times last year, most recently in December, but have since signalled further increases are on hold until they can better determine how slower global growth and financial-market turbulence influences the US economy.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&;mod=djemwsjcity

