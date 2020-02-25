Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jerry M. Ellis Joins Western Dental as Vice President – Call Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 11:56am EST

Western Dental, a national leader in dental and orthodontic care, today announced the appointment of Jerry M. Ellis as Vice President – Call Center, effective February 24. He will report to Preet Takkar, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

Mr. Ellis comes to Western Dental with more than 30 years of call center leadership experience in the hospitality, financial services, telecommunications and retail industries. He was most recently General Manager Contact Center Service and Sales Operations for Omni Hotels and Resorts where he supported positive growth, customer service and call center employee retention while driving a digital transformation initiative that made it easier for customers to interact with the organization. Prior to that, he held leadership positions with call centers for CustomerLink, Commemorative Brands, APAC Customer Services, MCI WorldCom and Fleet Financial Services.

“We welcome Jerry to the Western Dental team,” said Daniel D. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Western Dental. “He brings a wealth of experience leading call center teams in a variety of industries while maintaining high employee satisfaction and retention, and using innovative technologies to enhance productivity and service. We look forward to continued excellent service to patients under his leadership.”

“Western Dental has a proud history of providing access to high-quality dental care, including in communities that have traditionally been underserved,” said Mr. Ellis. “It is an honor to join this dedicated team and help support the mission of an organization with such an important role in the community.”

Mr. Ellis has a Bachelor of General Studies degree from The University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, with an emphasis in Business.

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Western Dental (with its supported affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics, Access Dental, Blue Hills Dental, South Texas Dental and Vital Smiles) is one of the nation’s largest dental providers and is the leader in accessible, affordable oral healthcare, serving approximately 3.0 million patient visits annually in 324 affiliated offices throughout California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Alabama. In addition to general dentistry, Western Dental offers orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.”

In California, Western Dental is the leading provider of services to both adults and children in the Denti-Cal program – part of the Medi-Cal public insurance program that provides health care benefits for more than 13 million low-income individuals and families. Western Dental dentists provided care to a half-million Denti-Cal beneficiaries in 2019, and Western Dental is committed to continuing to partner with the State to improve the program. In Texas, Western Dental is the leading provider of Medicaid services and recently entered into a first-of-its-kind agreement to participate in a value-based care and payment model under the state’s Medicaid program.

All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:23pChallenger Bread Pan Launched Globally After Enthusiastic Baker Response and Sold Out Stock
PR
12:23pGREIF, INC. : Declares First Quarter 2020 Dividends
PR
12:23pDisney Names Impossible Burger Preferred Plant-Based Burger
DJ
12:22pOil Extends Fall on Coronavirus-Related Demand Fears
DJ
12:21pCheck Point SandBlast Agent Earns NSS Labs ‘AA' Rating in 2020 Advanced Endpoint Protection Test
GL
12:21pFordham University's Gabelli School of Business Teams with EY and PVH Corp. to Explore the Intersection of Technology and Humanity
GL
12:20pPredicting Signal Degradation in Submarine Communication Cables
BU
12:19pNORDIC IRON ORE PUBL : NIO publishes preliminary results from the Smart Exploration research project
AQ
12:19pAutomotive Industry Executive Vic Keller Acquires AUTEC Car Wash Systems
BU
12:18pFLOWSERVE : Chief Executive Officer Scott Rowe to Present at Gabelli & Company's 30th Annual Symposium
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
2M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
3Oil slips for 3rd day as virus fears outweigh supply cuts
4MEGGITT PLC : London stocks fall again after biggest one-day slump since 2015
5EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2019 in NOK

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group