Jerry M. Ellis Joins Western Dental as Vice President – Call Center

Western Dental, a national leader in dental and orthodontic care, today announced the appointment of Jerry M. Ellis as Vice President – Call Center, effective February 24. He will report to Preet Takkar, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

Mr. Ellis comes to Western Dental with more than 30 years of call center leadership experience in the hospitality, financial services, telecommunications and retail industries. He was most recently General Manager Contact Center Service and Sales Operations for Omni Hotels and Resorts where he supported positive growth, customer service and call center employee retention while driving a digital transformation initiative that made it easier for customers to interact with the organization. Prior to that, he held leadership positions with call centers for CustomerLink, Commemorative Brands, APAC Customer Services, MCI WorldCom and Fleet Financial Services.

“We welcome Jerry to the Western Dental team,” said Daniel D. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Western Dental. “He brings a wealth of experience leading call center teams in a variety of industries while maintaining high employee satisfaction and retention, and using innovative technologies to enhance productivity and service. We look forward to continued excellent service to patients under his leadership.”

“Western Dental has a proud history of providing access to high-quality dental care, including in communities that have traditionally been underserved,” said Mr. Ellis. “It is an honor to join this dedicated team and help support the mission of an organization with such an important role in the community.”

Mr. Ellis has a Bachelor of General Studies degree from The University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, with an emphasis in Business.

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Western Dental (with its supported affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics, Access Dental, Blue Hills Dental, South Texas Dental and Vital Smiles) is one of the nation’s largest dental providers and is the leader in accessible, affordable oral healthcare, serving approximately 3.0 million patient visits annually in 324 affiliated offices throughout California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Alabama. In addition to general dentistry, Western Dental offers orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.”

In California, Western Dental is the leading provider of services to both adults and children in the Denti-Cal program – part of the Medi-Cal public insurance program that provides health care benefits for more than 13 million low-income individuals and families. Western Dental dentists provided care to a half-million Denti-Cal beneficiaries in 2019, and Western Dental is committed to continuing to partner with the State to improve the program. In Texas, Western Dental is the leading provider of Medicaid services and recently entered into a first-of-its-kind agreement to participate in a value-based care and payment model under the state’s Medicaid program.

All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005783/en/