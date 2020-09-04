Log in
Jerry McNerney : Rep. McNerney Introduces Legislation to Promote Renewable Energy Use

09/04/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

Stockton, CA - Today, Congressman Jerry McNerney (CA-09) introduced the Consumers REBATE (Rebate to ban Emissions and Boost AlTernative Energy) Act to combat climate change by placing a price on carbon extracted from coal, oil, and natural gas and return that revenue back to consumers.

'Climate change is a threat to communities across the country and around the world - particularly areas like my district, where rising sea levels and stronger storms will greatly increase the risk of flooding low-lying towns, in addition to the increased temperatures and dry conditions that have exacerbated and lengthened wildfire season,' said Congressman McNerney. 'Now is the time to build on the innovative technologies and investments we've already made with market-based approaches that will further drive renewable energy production, promote job creation and produce a cleaner environment.'

Under this legislation, the applicable price for taxable carbon would be $25/per ton of carbon emission which would be paid by the producer, miner, or importer of the oil, coal or natural gas. The U.S. Treasury would then be instructed to make quarterly payments or reinvestments back to all eligible consumers. Any money remaining after these payments are made would be then be used to support efforts in our transition to a clean energy economy, such as funding electric grid improvements and efforts targeted at increasing energy efficiency and conservation.

The Consumers REBATE Act is also designed to increase American innovation and leadership in manufacturing and energy production by including a tariff on goods imported from countries that do not have carbon markets or pricing. Currently, 25 countries have implemented a nation carbon tax.

'We must look at climate change - one of the greatest challenges we are facing - as an opportunity for America to be the leader in a new clean energy economy,' said Congressman McNerney. 'By taking the revenue generated from carbon pricing and putting it in the hands of consumers, we are empowering individuals to become more efficient in their energy choices. The Consumers REBATE Act will not only curb emissions to help slow the effects of a changing climate, it will also provide critical economic benefits to low-income families and individuals while improving the health of our communities.'

# # #

Rep. Jerry McNerney proudly serves the constituents of California's 9th Congressional District that includes portions of San Joaquin, Contra Costa, and Sacramento Counties. For more information on Rep. McNerney's work, follow him on Facebook and on Twitter @RepMcNerney.

Disclaimer

Jerry McNerney published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 21:34:06 UTC
