Jerry Moran : Sen. Moran Applauds U.S., Brazil Agreement Regarding Wheat Exports

03/19/2019 | 07:20pm EDT

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) - member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture - today applauded the agreement announced by President Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro regarding American wheat exports to Brazil.

'Today's announcement by President Trump and President Bolsonaro that Brazil will fulfill its commitment to establish a duty-free tariff rate quota for wheat comes as welcome news for Kansas farmers,' said Sen. Moran. 'The elimination of the tariff currently applied to U.S. wheat imported by Brazil will allow our farmers to compete on a level playing field with foreign competitors like Argentina, resulting in increased U.S. wheat exports. As Kansas farmers continue to struggle with low commodity prices, it is critical that we continue working to expand new export markets.

'President Trump, as well as U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chief Agricultural Negotiator Gregg Doud, ought to be commended for their efforts to secure today's commitment from Brazil,' continued Sen. Moran. 'I look forward to working with the administration to make certain Brazil quickly implements the wheat TRQ.'

Items to Note:

  • Last week, Sen. Moran led a group of 11 senators in urging President Trump to resolve a longstanding trade barrier that U.S. agricultural producers face when exporting wheat to Brazil.
  • In February, Sens. Moran and Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) sent a letter to USTR Robert Lighthizer urging him to take action on the Brazil wheat TRQ.

# # #

Disclaimer

Jerry Moran published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 23:19:09 UTC
