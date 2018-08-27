Jerry Moran : Sen. Moran Statement on U.S.-Mexico Trade Negotiations

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today released the following statement after the United States and Mexico announced they have reached a deal regarding the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA):

'As I've expressed to the administration on numerous occasions, any agreement that has been in place for decades should be reviewed and modernized, and I am pleased President Trump has reached a preliminary deal with Mexico. Kansas is an export state, and our ability to make a living is directly tied to our ability to export the goods we grow and manufacture. This initial agreement between the United States and Mexico is a needed step in beginning to inject certainty back into our trade policies; still, we must re-engage Canada - the top export market for Kansas in 2017 - to reach a trilateral consensus and deescalate ongoing tariff disputes worldwide to provide our nation's producers with a larger degree of market expectations and stability. I will continue to engage the administration to make certain the voices of Kansas farmers, ranchers and manufacturers are being heard in deliberations.'

