Jerry Moran : Sen. Moran Statement on U.S.-Mexico Trade Negotiations

08/27/2018 | 10:47pm CEST

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today released the following statement after the United States and Mexico announced they have reached a deal regarding the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA):

'As I've expressed to the administration on numerous occasions, any agreement that has been in place for decades should be reviewed and modernized, and I am pleased President Trump has reached a preliminary deal with Mexico. Kansas is an export state, and our ability to make a living is directly tied to our ability to export the goods we grow and manufacture. This initial agreement between the United States and Mexico is a needed step in beginning to inject certainty back into our trade policies; still, we must re-engage Canada - the top export market for Kansas in 2017 - to reach a trilateral consensus and deescalate ongoing tariff disputes worldwide to provide our nation's producers with a larger degree of market expectations and stability. I will continue to engage the administration to make certain the voices of Kansas farmers, ranchers and manufacturers are being heard in deliberations.'

# # #

Disclaimer

Jerry Moran published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 20:46:01 UTC
