Jesús Saurina appointed to the Single Resolution Board (159 KB)

Madrid, 17 February 2020

Jesús Saurina appointed to the Single Resolution Board

The Single Resolution Board (SRB), the Community agency entrusted with approving and implementing, if necessary, the resolution plans of failing banks, has today announced the appointment of Jesús Saurina as member of its Board and Director of Resolution Planning and Decisions. This follows the approval by the European Parliament of his candidacy by qualified majority on 30 January, and by the Council of the European Union today.

"For me, to sit on the SRB is in turn a challenge and a source of inspiration: the Board has demonstrated that it is possible to address the resolution of a bank while safeguarding taxpayers' and depositors' money, financial stability and the bank's critical functions," said Jesús Saurina, who will join the Board in early March.

The Governor of the Banco de España, Pablo Hernández de Cos, stated that "Saurina's appointment as a member of the SRB is an honour for the Banco de España and contributes to strengthening Spanish influence in international institutions. His extensive experience in financial stability and bank resolution means he will be a valuable asset to the SRB".

Jesús Saurina was appointed director general of Financial Stability, Regulation and Resolution at the Banco España in March 2017, and has sat as an observer on the SRB since that same year. Saurina has also participated in the governing committees of the FROB (Spain's Fund for the Orderly Restructuring of the Banking Sector), the Spanish executive resolution authority and the Deposit Guarantee Scheme. Currently he is also secretary to the Technical Committee of the Spanish Macroprudential Authority Financial Stability Council (AMCESFI), a member of the Management Board of the European Banking Authority (EBA), the Banco de España representative on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and a member of the General Board of the European Systemic Risk Board.

Born in 1966, Jesús Saurina is a graduate in Economics from the Universidad Autónoma of Barcelona (1984-1989). He pursued postgraduate studies at the Centre for Monetary and Financial Studies (1989- 1991) and obtained a Ph.D. in Economics from the Universidad Complutense of Madrid (2000). Saurina has pursued his career at the Banco de España, which he joined in 1994 as an economist in the Directorate General Banking Supervision. In 2000 he headed up the recently created Financial Stability Division and, in 2005, he was appointed Director of the Department bearing the same name.

