Jessica Word Recognized by Employee Benefit Adviser as One of 2018 Top Women in Benefit Advising

Jessica Word, president of the Word
& Brown General Agency, has been named one of the “Top Women in
Benefit Advising” for 2018. Following a month-long nominating process,
she joins 19 other women nationwide selected by the editors of Employee
Benefit Adviser (EBA) for this annual industry
recognition.
In reviewing nominations, the EBA editors consider each
candidate’s employee benefits and advising industry experience, job
responsibilities and complexity, industry association involvement, the
nominee’s impact on her organization (or the advisory field in general),
professional accomplishments in the past year, best practices put forth
by the candidate, mentorship of women, and other criteria. The
publication serves more than 146,000 brokers, advisers, agents,
financial planners, investment advisers and consultants across all of
its platforms and receives a vast number of nominations annually for
this prestigious recognition.
“It is an honor for me to be recognized by Employee Benefit Adviser
for the work I am doing at Word & Brown,” said Jessica Word, president
of Word & Brown. “However, this recognition is not just about my working
with others to serve the needs of our broker-partners and their clients.
It validates our organization’s ‘One Team’ philosophy.”
“We work with thousands of brokers and their clients, day in and day
out,” Word continued. “While we offer a diversified portfolio, a number
of technology and other value-added tools, at the end of the day what
makes Word & Brown stand out is our service and staff. Our true success
is attributed to each and every person on our team having the passion
and understanding of the importance of not just helping our customers,
but each other as well.”
To read more about the 2018 “Top Women in Benefit Advising,” visit the EBA
website.
About Word & Brown
A leader in distributing health benefit plan models and solutions to
individuals and businesses, the Word & Brown General Agency works with
premier insurers to deliver a comprehensive product portfolio –
providing brokers with innovative sales tools, industry-leading quoting,
personalized sales support, a commitment to helping them increase sales,
and a pledge to “Service of Unequalled Excellence.” For more
information, visit www.wordandbrown.com.
