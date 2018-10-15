Jessica Word Recognized by Employee Benefit Adviser as One of 2018 Top Women in Benefit Advising

Jessica Word, president of the Word & Brown General Agency, has been named one of the “Top Women in Benefit Advising” for 2018. Following a month-long nominating process, she joins 19 other women nationwide selected by the editors of Employee Benefit Adviser (EBA) for this annual industry recognition.

In reviewing nominations, the EBA editors consider each candidate’s employee benefits and advising industry experience, job responsibilities and complexity, industry association involvement, the nominee’s impact on her organization (or the advisory field in general), professional accomplishments in the past year, best practices put forth by the candidate, mentorship of women, and other criteria. The publication serves more than 146,000 brokers, advisers, agents, financial planners, investment advisers and consultants across all of its platforms and receives a vast number of nominations annually for this prestigious recognition.

“It is an honor for me to be recognized by Employee Benefit Adviser for the work I am doing at Word & Brown,” said Jessica Word, president of Word & Brown. “However, this recognition is not just about my working with others to serve the needs of our broker-partners and their clients. It validates our organization’s ‘One Team’ philosophy.”

“We work with thousands of brokers and their clients, day in and day out,” Word continued. “While we offer a diversified portfolio, a number of technology and other value-added tools, at the end of the day what makes Word & Brown stand out is our service and staff. Our true success is attributed to each and every person on our team having the passion and understanding of the importance of not just helping our customers, but each other as well.”

