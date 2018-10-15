Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jessica Word Recognized by Employee Benefit Adviser as One of 2018 Top Women in Benefit Advising

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 10:09pm CEST

Jessica Word, president of the Word & Brown General Agency, has been named one of the “Top Women in Benefit Advising” for 2018. Following a month-long nominating process, she joins 19 other women nationwide selected by the editors of Employee Benefit Adviser (EBA) for this annual industry recognition.

In reviewing nominations, the EBA editors consider each candidate’s employee benefits and advising industry experience, job responsibilities and complexity, industry association involvement, the nominee’s impact on her organization (or the advisory field in general), professional accomplishments in the past year, best practices put forth by the candidate, mentorship of women, and other criteria. The publication serves more than 146,000 brokers, advisers, agents, financial planners, investment advisers and consultants across all of its platforms and receives a vast number of nominations annually for this prestigious recognition.

“It is an honor for me to be recognized by Employee Benefit Adviser for the work I am doing at Word & Brown,” said Jessica Word, president of Word & Brown. “However, this recognition is not just about my working with others to serve the needs of our broker-partners and their clients. It validates our organization’s ‘One Team’ philosophy.”

“We work with thousands of brokers and their clients, day in and day out,” Word continued. “While we offer a diversified portfolio, a number of technology and other value-added tools, at the end of the day what makes Word & Brown stand out is our service and staff. Our true success is attributed to each and every person on our team having the passion and understanding of the importance of not just helping our customers, but each other as well.”

To read more about the 2018 “Top Women in Benefit Advising,” visit the EBA website.

About Word & Brown

A leader in distributing health benefit plan models and solutions to individuals and businesses, the Word & Brown General Agency works with premier insurers to deliver a comprehensive product portfolio – providing brokers with innovative sales tools, industry-leading quoting, personalized sales support, a commitment to helping them increase sales, and a pledge to “Service of Unequalled Excellence.” For more information, visit www.wordandbrown.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:14pWORKDAY : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
11:14pFIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : announces the closing of a 50% interest in a 159,164 square foot single tenant industrial building located in Montreal, Quebec
AQ
11:13pHB FULLER : Lunamelt PS 4015 for courier bags and tapes
PU
11:13pQUANTENNA COMMUNICATIONS : How MU-MIMO Can Supercharge Wi-Fi
PU
11:12pPACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC : California utilities shut off power amid wildfire concerns
AQ
11:12pREZOLUTE, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
11:11pGCI LIBERTY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:11pJONES ENERGY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:09pNIO : Chinese electric carmaker NIO delivers 3 268 SUVs in third quarter
AQ
11:09pALIBABA : Jack Ma says in talks with Indonesia on tech training institute
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Saudi ties unnerve investors as shares drop 8 percent
2CONVATEC GROUP : ConvaTec shares plunge on profit warning and CEO departure
3VOLVO : VOLVO : UK automation picks up as flow of European workers slows ahead of Brexit
4SUPERDRY PLC : Superdry shares under water, blames weather and forex for profit alert
5DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION : Board of Directors an..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.