Jesta I.S. : Forms Strategic Alliance with Infogain

Jesta I.S. expands its presence in the APAC and Middle East regions

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Jesta I.S., Inc., a leading supplier of enterprise business solutions is pleased to announce that we have formed a new strategic alliance with Infogain. Infogain is an established global business-oriented IT consulting provider of front-end, customer-facing technologies. Infogain's solutions include software product engineering, digital service automation, cloud, mobility, testing and, business intelligence and analytics.

Jesta I.S. is partnering with Infogain to expand its solutions offerings in APAC and the Middle East. The alliance will help retailers and manufacturers in those regions improve the efficiency of their systems and business operations, and better serve their customers.

"We are excited to partner with a software solution leader that is best-in-class, innovative and recognized for outstanding client service. Our digital transformation and automation solutions, along with culture of client service is a complement to Jesta I.S. offerings. We look forward to a long and successful partnership," said Rohit Nagpal, VP & Global Head of Infogain.

"We are pleased to have formed this business relationship with Infogain. It will enable Jesta I.S. to leverage and further enhance its marketing and sales efforts, and strengthen its position as a market leader in APAC and the Middle East. Infogain has extensive experience and offices around the world, making this partnership a great step in the right direction for Jesta. It will help us satisfy increasing demand for our solutions," said Moris Chemtov, President of Jesta I.S.

About Infogain

Infogain provides front-end, customer-facing technologies, processes and applications that lead to a more efficient and streamlined customer experience for enterprises in the US, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and India. Offering solutions for the high-tech, retail, insurance, healthcare, and travel and hospitality verticals, Infogain specializes in areas such as software product engineering, digital service automation, cloud, mobility, testing, and business intelligence and analytics. The company has nine delivery centers and close to 4,000 employees globally. Infogain has a customer retention rate of 90%+ over a five-year period. For more information, visit www.infogain.com.

About Jesta I.S., Inc.

Jesta I.S. is an international supplier of integrated software solutions for brand manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers specializing in apparel, footwear and hard goods verticals. Jesta's Vision Suite is a modular software platform that helps simplify the omni-channel journey for retailers and wholesalers – from PLM to POS. With 50 years in the business, Jesta I.S. has the experience and resources to help with the technology aspect, the human factor and everything in between. Customers include Perry Ellis International, Puma, Harry Rosen, Genesco, Town Shoes, Peter Harris Clothes, The Marine Corps Exchange, Cole Haan, Canex, DSW, Carter's and Stokes. For more information, visit www.jestais.com.

