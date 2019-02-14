Jesta I.S. Officially Releases its Trade Management Portal

Jesta I.S. Inc., a global leader in integrated ERP solutions for
wholesale and omnichannel retail, is pleased to announce the release of
its Trade Management Portal (TMP).
TMP is a global procurement platform that streamlines and optimizes the
processing and tracking of overseas orders and shipments. The
centralized, cloud-based portal can be easily accessed by all supply
chain parties worldwide for real-time order information, workflow
statuses and shipment tracking. Information is synced seamlessly with
Jesta’s flagship Vision Sourcing & Demand and Vision Merchandising
platforms eliminating the need for any manual entry, which can be both
time consuming and error prone.
TMP features role-based views for head office employees versus suppliers
so the information and tasks displayed are always specific to each
collaborator. The platform facilitates communication between vendors,
buyers and other parties via a dedicated comments and questions section
that is updated chronologically. It also enables easy document exchange
and the printing of all required shipping documents by anyone at
anytime. Finally, the dashboard features notifications for late, new,
ready-to-ship and cancelled orders.
“Through our ongoing work with brands around the world, we quickly
identified the need for a procurement and collaboration platform that
would give global supply chain partners unparalleled agility, visibility
and control over orders and shipments,” said Arvind Gupta, Jesta's
President. “We’re excited about the launch of Jesta’s Trade Management
Portal, which accomplishes this goal via a single, cloud-based, shared
platform while streamlining and optimizing the movement of goods and
enabling real-time communication among all stakeholders in the supply
chain.”
About Jesta I.S.: With more than 50 years in business, Jesta I.S.
is a global supplier of integrated software solutions for retailers,
wholesalers and brand manufacturers specializing in apparel, footwear,
housewares and electronics. Jesta’s Vision Suite is a modular platform
that helps simplify the omnichannel journey from PLM to POS. Customers
include Perry Ellis International, Puma, Harry Rosen, Genesco, Guess,
Town Shoes, Peter Harris Clothes, Cole Haan, DSW, Carter’s, Stokes and
others. For more information, visit www.jestais.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005873/en/