Jesta I.S. Officially Releases its Trade Management Portal

02/14/2019 | 03:30pm EST

Jesta I.S. Inc., a global leader in integrated ERP solutions for wholesale and omnichannel retail, is pleased to announce the release of its Trade Management Portal (TMP).

TMP is a global procurement platform that streamlines and optimizes the processing and tracking of overseas orders and shipments. The centralized, cloud-based portal can be easily accessed by all supply chain parties worldwide for real-time order information, workflow statuses and shipment tracking. Information is synced seamlessly with Jesta’s flagship Vision Sourcing & Demand and Vision Merchandising platforms eliminating the need for any manual entry, which can be both time consuming and error prone.

TMP features role-based views for head office employees versus suppliers so the information and tasks displayed are always specific to each collaborator. The platform facilitates communication between vendors, buyers and other parties via a dedicated comments and questions section that is updated chronologically. It also enables easy document exchange and the printing of all required shipping documents by anyone at anytime. Finally, the dashboard features notifications for late, new, ready-to-ship and cancelled orders.

“Through our ongoing work with brands around the world, we quickly identified the need for a procurement and collaboration platform that would give global supply chain partners unparalleled agility, visibility and control over orders and shipments,” said Arvind Gupta, Jesta's President. “We’re excited about the launch of Jesta’s Trade Management Portal, which accomplishes this goal via a single, cloud-based, shared platform while streamlining and optimizing the movement of goods and enabling real-time communication among all stakeholders in the supply chain.”

About Jesta I.S.: With more than 50 years in business, Jesta I.S. is a global supplier of integrated software solutions for retailers, wholesalers and brand manufacturers specializing in apparel, footwear, housewares and electronics. Jesta’s Vision Suite is a modular platform that helps simplify the omnichannel journey from PLM to POS. Customers include Perry Ellis International, Puma, Harry Rosen, Genesco, Guess, Town Shoes, Peter Harris Clothes, Cole Haan, DSW, Carter’s, Stokes and others. For more information, visit www.jestais.com.


© Business Wire 2019
