JetSuiteX : To Launch SmartSky Networks' Industry-Best In-Flight Internet Solution Across Its Fleet

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JetSuiteX, the acclaimed air carrier that offers regular flights from private terminals at the cost of a commercial ticket, announced that it will become the first carrier to offer SmartSky Networks' innovative inflight internet solution, which gives customers the ability to stream, email, transmit large data files, and text with speeds comparable to their experience on the ground. Alex Wilcox, Co-founder and CEO of JetSuiteX, announced the partnership at the APEX TECH event in Los Angeles, Calif. during his keynote address.

"After a rigorous selection process including my personal inflight evaluation, we chose SmartSky's state-of-the-art, high-speed technology because it delivers the most compelling user experience," said Wilcox. "Through our partnership, JetSuiteX will once again disrupt the status quo, this time by enabling our customers to stay just as productive while in flight as they are on the ground. Not only does this underscore our commitment to providing the most innovative air travel solution in the industry, it allows our customers to empty their inbox or share as many #jetsuitex selfies as they wish while still in the air!"

"JetSuiteX believes in empowering its customers with extreme efficiency, already cutting significant time from the typical airport experience and earning it the highest Net Promoter Score of any air carrier in the world," said Haynes Griffin, Chairman and CEO of SmartSky Networks. "Our role is to support JetSuiteX's continued dominance as the industry's leader of passenger satisfaction."

SmartSky's first-of-its-kind, real-time internet system provides 10 times the speed of legacy airborne connections. The ground-based components of the system are being deployed throughout the contiguous United States using a mix of 4G LTE and emerging 5G technologies, similar to some of the recent improvements in terrestrial cellular networks.

JetSuiteX plans to launch the service in late summer 2019 with a phased roll-out across their rapidly growing fleet. As a disruptor in the air travel space, JetSuiteX offers flights between private terminals aboard comfortable 30-seat Embraer 135 aircraft. With 36 inches of leg room, no bag fees and complimentary cocktails and snacks, JetSuiteX is the ultimate air travel experience. Customers may arrive just 20 minutes before departure and board quickly, with their baggage waiting for them just seconds after deplaning.

ABOUT JETSUITEX

Founded in 2016, JetSuiteX provides simple, reliable and joyful air travel that's faster on the ground, more comfortable in the air and competitively priced with flights starting from $59 each way.

JetSuiteX offers many industry-leading features including:

Flight departures from private jet terminals so the experience is faster and more comfortable, with no airport terminal delays, security lines, waiting for gates or long walks through terminals;

30-seat jets, each with legroom comparable to domestic airlines' business class service;

Free inflight messaging, with power outlets at every row;

A bright, spacious, soundproofed cabin interior, and

Free drinks and snacks.

JetSuiteX flies 330 weekly flights and focuses on connecting highly desirable business and leisure markets within 500 miles which means customers can save up to two hours each time they fly by avoiding crowded airports and long drives.

JetSuiteX currently serves seven destinations daily from Burbank, Orange County, Oakland, Concord, Las Vegas and offers seasonal service to Mammoth and Coachella Valley.

JetSuiteX's luxuriously appointed E-135 jets may also be chartered for group trips, corporate events or other travel. For a custom quote, contact JetSuiteX at 800-IFlyJSX.

ABOUT SMARTSKY NETWORKS

Headquartered in North Carolina's Research Triangle, SmartSky Networks was formed in 2011 by senior telecommunications and aviation executives seeking to transform aviation through the use of disruptive communications technologies and related tools. Working with leading aerospace and technology partners, SmartSky has begun the rollout of its innovative, air-to-ground network, SmartSky 4G LTE. The network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky 4G LTE uniquely enables a productivity experience in the air similar to that available on the ground, including unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. This real-time, low latency, bidirectional data link makes SmartSky 4G LTE the most compelling user experience, and a key enabler for the new and enhanced apps, services, and hardware that will usher in the digitization of the aviation industry.

