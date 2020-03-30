Log in
Jetson Provides Front-Line Coronavirus Workers with Free Immunity-Supporting Probiotics

03/30/2020 | 09:05am EDT

CHICAGO, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetson, creators of the world’s only seasonal probiotic, today announced its commitment to provide front-line, essential workers with Immunity, an immunity-supporting probiotic formula, originally developed specifically to support optimal gut health for winter’s cold and flu season.  With the spread of COVID-19, Jetson is extending the availability of Immunity, offering it as a one-time purchase. This probiotic formula is designed to support upper respiratory health and also contains three key ingredients shown to provide immune support: zinc, echinacea, and vitamin C.

Starting today, first-time buyers of any Jetson product will receive a free bottle of Immunity to send to a front-line worker. Additionally, anyone can email goto@wearejetson.com with a brief description of him/herself or someone else who qualifies as a front-line, essential worker. Submissions should include name, email address and occupation. Jetson will ship Immunity, free of charge.

“Giving away one Immunity product for every Jetson product we sell certainly isn't a good business model and it isn’t one we planned for— we’re essentially using the profit from each sale to fund the cost of the free product we’re sending. But it’s the right thing to do for our customers, our employees, and the country’s workers,” said Stefan Weitz, CEO, and co-founder of Jetson. “It seems a little naive to think that I could be helpful on a large scale during this pandemic, but we want to ignite a national—hopefully even global—campaign of paying our good fortune forward. We are asking any company who makes products that boost immune function to step up and join us by donating their products as well.”

Read Stefan’s full open letter on this topic here. To join the fight, tag your favorite health brand with the hashtag #Immunity4FrontLines and ask them to get involved.

Follow Jetson on Instagram @WeAreJetson, on Facebook @JetsonHealth and Youtube @WeAreJetson.

JETSON
Jetson is the world's only seasonal probiotic. Founded by Stefan Weitz and Kiley Taslitz Anderson in June 2019, Jetson is dedicated to helping Americans get healthy through the gut. Delivered fresh each month, Jetson's seasonal probiotics provide specific formulations tailored to address the body’s unique needs year-round for as little as $30 a month. Non-GMO, vegan, preservative-free, allergen-free, and gluten-free, Jetson’s individual seasonal probiotic products include  Fit, Mood, Immunity, and Outside, as well as a prebiotic, Gut Prep. They have also recently launched a product line aimed at babies and kids, Jettie. The company was founded after Weitz was diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disease — Multiple Sclerosis — and learned his overall health and quality of life was inextricably tied to the health of his gut. To keep it fresh and to purchase Jetson, please visit www.wearejetson.com.

Contact: Jetson Public Relations
Molly Antos
T: (847) 848-2090
jetson-pr@dadascope.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5772a213-ae1a-4f68-b16f-ad75d62774d5
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19398c79-9d8e-4121-ae85-13ad1d02a373
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1224f63-7513-4b9f-9788-0dedb00dc40b
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da2f7336-3185-41a6-a3f4-32fcdf44cb57

Primary Logo

Jetson Probiotics

Starting today, first-time buyers of any Jetson product will receive a free bottle of Immunity to send to a front-line worker.
Jetson Probiotics

Jetson, creators of the world’s only seasonal probiotic, today announced its commitment to provide front-line, essential workers with Immunity, an immunity-supporting probiotic formula.
Jetson Probiotics

Anyone can email goto@wearejetson.com with a brief description of him/herself or someone else whoqualifies as a front-line, essential worker. Submissions should include name, email address and occupation. Jetson will ship Immunity, free of charge.
Jetson Probiotics

Jetson's probiotic formula is designed to support upper respiratory health and also contains three key ingredients shown to provide immune support: zinc, echinacea, and vitamin C.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
