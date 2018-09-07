Jetson : to Show AI Voice-Commerce Platform at Shop.org 2018

The NYC-based company, Jetson announced that it will be showcasing demos
of its new, AI voice-commerce platform at Shop.org
2018, being held at The Venetian in Las Vegas, September 12-14, 2018.
Attendees and press are encouraged to stop by booth SZ17 to experience
the product, first-hand.
Jetson enables customers to shop, order, and transact across multiple
channels (mobile, web, and smart speakers), using voice. The resulting
payment process is frictionless for the customers, as they may securely
make purchases using Apple Pay or Jetson Pay. The platform makes
implementing voice ordering simple for businesses by including a simple
to use dashboard that requires no coding. Menu and catalog items are
easily added and a natural voice dialog is intelligently created within
minutes. Furthermore, customers’ buying preferences are saved for future
suggestions and analytics are provided to the business. The platform is
also capable of integrating into companies’ existing apps, websites, and
hardware through APIs, so the Jetson experience can be applied to
already recognizable brands.
“Now, more than ever, consumers are choosing new platforms to interface
with, versus the traditional in-store buying experience. We're extremely
excited to bring conversational commerce solutions that allow for
frictionless shopping to consumers and enterprises, alike,” said Peter
Peng, CEO.
Voice commerce is expected to reach an estimated $40 billion in revenue
by 2022 in the US (OC&C Strategy Consultants) and Jetson is preparing
businesses of all levels for the opportunity to thrive by adopting AI
into their operations. Voice first ordering enables purchases to take
place 4x faster than when customers use screen interfaces and Jetson is
thrilled to help consumers save time while simultaneously aiding
businesses in saving money.
About Jetson
Jetson enables customers to place orders by simply
speaking across multiple platforms. With the intelligent
voice-commerce platform, partners can offer their customers a
frictionless buying experience enabling them to sell more, faster.
