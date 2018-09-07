Log in
Jetson : to Show AI Voice-Commerce Platform at Shop.org 2018

09/07/2018 | 04:27am CEST

The company will demonstrate a first look at the new product during the popular e-commerce trade show

The NYC-based company, Jetson announced that it will be showcasing demos of its new, AI voice-commerce platform at Shop.org 2018, being held at The Venetian in Las Vegas, September 12-14, 2018. Attendees and press are encouraged to stop by booth SZ17 to experience the product, first-hand.

Jetson enables customers to shop, order, and transact across multiple channels (mobile, web, and smart speakers), using voice. The resulting payment process is frictionless for the customers, as they may securely make purchases using Apple Pay or Jetson Pay. The platform makes implementing voice ordering simple for businesses by including a simple to use dashboard that requires no coding. Menu and catalog items are easily added and a natural voice dialog is intelligently created within minutes. Furthermore, customers’ buying preferences are saved for future suggestions and analytics are provided to the business. The platform is also capable of integrating into companies’ existing apps, websites, and hardware through APIs, so the Jetson experience can be applied to already recognizable brands.

“Now, more than ever, consumers are choosing new platforms to interface with, versus the traditional in-store buying experience. We're extremely excited to bring conversational commerce solutions that allow for frictionless shopping to consumers and enterprises, alike,” said Peter Peng, CEO.

Voice commerce is expected to reach an estimated $40 billion in revenue by 2022 in the US (OC&C Strategy Consultants) and Jetson is preparing businesses of all levels for the opportunity to thrive by adopting AI into their operations. Voice first ordering enables purchases to take place 4x faster than when customers use screen interfaces and Jetson is thrilled to help consumers save time while simultaneously aiding businesses in saving money.

About Jetson
Jetson enables customers to place orders by simply speaking across multiple platforms. With the intelligent voice-commerce platform, partners can offer their customers a frictionless buying experience enabling them to sell more, faster.


© Business Wire 2018
