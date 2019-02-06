Jetty : Raises $25 Million In Series B Funding Led By Khosla Ventures

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetty, a fintech startup that empowers everyday renters with tools to access rental homes nationwide, today announced a $25 million Series B funding round led by Keith Rabois of Khosla Ventures, who will join the Company's Board of Directors. Existing investors, including Valar Ventures and Ribbit Capital, will also join the round. The investment brings the Company's total funding to more than $40 million.

The new investment will be used to continue to build and improve upon Jetty's mission of empowering everyday renters with access to the homes they desire. Through further investments in technology and personnel, Jetty will expand its real estate distribution footprint, leveraging its property management partners as its primary channel to provide a better resident experience.

"As growing metropolitan areas struggle to build enough housing supply, no financial services have helped mitigate the impact to consumers," said Keith Rabois, Managing Director at Khosla Ventures. "Jetty is focused on improving the lease-signing experience by providing a suite of financial services from a security deposit replacement product to a renters insurance product, for both renters and their property managers. By providing value to both sides, they've been able to create partnerships with the largest property managers across the U.S."

Jetty's property management partners include LivCor, Beam Living, Griffis, LeFrak, Lynd, and Rose Associates, among others—together spanning more than 500,000 rental units nationwide. Through these partnerships, Jetty Members have saved an average of $1,350 on move-in costs with Jetty's security deposit replacement product, Jetty Deposit. In addition, renters can gain protection through Jetty Renters Insurance, and they have the option to use Jetty as an institutional guarantor with Jetty Lease Guaranty. The result is a drastically improved resident experience, and a more efficient leasing process for the property manager.

"The process of signing a lease is full of barriers: It's time consuming and can be prohibitively expensive for everyday renters to access their desired home," said Mike Rudoy, CEO and co-founder of Jetty. "Jetty is challenging the status-quo by empowering the everyday renter with tools to lower move-in costs, while simultaneously giving property managers a way to streamline operations and mitigate risk. It's truly a model where everyone wins."

ABOUT JETTY

Jetty empowers renters with financial access to rental homes nationwide. Its three products work alone or together to improve the lease-signing experience, lowering the barrier to entry for everyday renters with a tech-focused, design-centric product. Jetty was founded by Mike Rudoy and Luke Cohler, launched to market in 2017, and is headquartered in New York, NY. To learn more, www.jetty.com or www.jetty.com/property-management .

ABOUT KHOSLA VENTURES

Khosla Ventures provides venture assistance and strategic advice to entrepreneurs working on breakthrough technologies. The firm was founded in 2004 by Vinod Khosla, co-founder of Sun Microsystems. With over five billion dollars under management, the firm focuses on a broad range of areas including consumer, enterprise, education, advertising, financial services, semiconductors, health, big data, agriculture/food, sustainable energy and robotics. Khosla Ventures is headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif.

